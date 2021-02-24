GAA president John Horan on 2021 fixtures programme, return of crowds and the association's financial viability

John Horan has confidently declared that the GAA will be able to complete its 2021 programme of club and county games - once the association gets the green light to resume inter-county training from April 5.

The GAA president had no definitive news on how that programme will unfurl, but he gave the strongest indication yet that the plan remains to start off with the national leagues from early May.

He confirmed on RTÉ Radio that the option of running off the leagues, then playing the club championships in each county over the summer months, before switching back to the inter-county championships, was one of the permutations to be looked at.

Horan was bullish on the ability of a “robust” GAA to survive the financial hit of another season devastated by Covid-19 … but he also expressed a strong belief that socially-distant spectators will be allowed into Croke Park and other bigger stadia for flagship championship matches later in this year.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne, the Dubliner was confident that even with games delayed until May, they will be able to complete a full season.

“We’re confident that we can actually get a full games programme into that time-frame. You saw last year, we were very flexible in how we got it through, but we got a full club programme, we completed the leagues and we got the inter-county championship played.”

Horan pointed out that club matches in 2020 were only allowed to start towards the end of July, whereas now the hope was for matches to commence in early May.

He also highlighted this year’s national league was a “scaled-back version” with just three rounds followed by semi-finals and finals, “so that’s three weeks saved. We’ll have that extra time period from May until July that we didn’t have last year, so I’m quite confident that a games programme will be there to do national league, a full club programme and also inter-county championships.”

Asked specifically if the choice was to spike the leagues and go straight to championship, or split the inter-county season either side of a 14-15 week club window, he replied: “They’re the permutations we’re going to have to look at. What will influence them is how we move down through the levels.

“Obviously the first level that will come back for us will be inter-county, and it’s then how long will it be before the actual club gets back into full flow? So, it’s based on that, and it would be a bit presumptuous for me at the moment to give you a definite on that. But that can be looked at; there is flexibility, there is movement within the actual arrangement.

“But people can be confident and be positive – the GAA will be back and we will get through all our programme.”

Horan vehemently refuted any chance of club championships being dropped, without making any reference to the shaky short-term viability of provincial and All-Ireland club championships.

“The club championships in the county are key. I think everybody realised last year how important the club activity was for us, and also that we made a decision to bring the clubs back first before the inter-county, and that gave the clubs the opportunity during the good weather in the summer to be out on the pitches. If you were to push the club campaign too late into the year, you possibly would have difficulties with pitches and floodlighting and that,” he acknowledged.

“Ninety-eight percent of our players are club; only two percent are the inter-county and those two percent play with their clubs, so club is key to this organisation.

“The GAA will function and it will function fully if we can get going with our inter-county games (in early May).”

On the subject of another year losing out on paying spectators, Horan accepted this was a factor but then referenced the adjacent example of Britain which is currently ahead of Ireland in terms of the vaccine "because of the benefits they’ve had from their vaccination rollout. But towards the latter end of the year, in our bigger stadia, I think we will see some crowds returning.

"I think they won’t be packing Croke Park with 82,000, but we have already worked out numbers in terms of social distancing of one metre and two metres, as to how many spectators we can get into Croke Park, and we’ll be capable of doing that for our other big stadia.

“So, what would actually happen is you’ll probably find that the bigger games will be played in the bigger stadia so that we can facilitate bringing back spectators. Because, I’ll be quite honest, having sat isolated and lonely in Croke Park for All-Ireland finals, it’s not what you want. Not to have someone to talk to, and not to have the banter and whatever from the supporters; it definitely was missing.

"I know the players, whilst they enjoyed getting to play the competitions, they did miss the spectators as well."

Horan conceded that the GAA has been "stretched financially" but stressed: "We’re big and we’re strong and we’re robust. In the short term, if we’ve to go and borrow money, be it from the Government or whoever, we’re strong enough to do that; our record would be good and I think once crowds come back, we’ll be able to get ourselves back up on a strong footing financially.

"So, finances are very important but I don’t think it should be an impediment to us keep going."

The president said yesterday’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan unveiled by the Government didn’t come as a surprise, given that Minister of State Jack Chambers had indicated two weeks ago that April 5 was the next most likely date for any change in permitted sporting activity.

Asked about the clamour among many for a return of underage training, he said: "We’d be really pleased if we could get the juveniles back, but I think you’ve got to look at it in the context that the Government are only bringing schools back in a staggered manner and it’s only 300,000 returning, and the next phase would be March 15, and I think they want to get that right and they want to assess the actual impact of that return … so I can understand where they’re coming from.

"We’d love to have the juveniles back … but look, we have to work within the guidelines that the Government lay out for us and Nphet have looked at this, but I’d be hopeful come the 5th April, if we get the inter-county back, that we’d also get the juveniles back."

