GAA poised to clamp down on joint-captains lifting trophies

The GAA is set to prohibit the practice of joint-captains accepting cups together in official presentations after finals.

Central Council has approved an amendment to an existing rule governing such presentations by adding that "joint captains are not permitted".

Rule 4.15 (a) states that it "shall be the privilege of the captain of a winning team to accept the trophy on behalf of the team".

The amendment makes it clear that just one captain will be permitted to perform the ‘privilege’.

Joint-captains have become more popular in recent years and for the 2019 Leinster hurling final presentation, Matthew O'Hanlon and Lee Chin of Wexford both lifted the Bob O'Keeffe Cup together.

The Sam Maguire Cup has also been lifted by two players in recent years including Kerry’s Kieran O'Leary and Fionn Fitzgerald in 2014.

O'Leary was captain but had been coming off the bench and in his absence his Dr Crokes team-mate Fitzgerald had fulfilled the captaincy duties.

In 2006, Declan O'Sullivan lost his place on the Kerry team after the Munster Championship and Colm Cooper took over as playing captain, but when O'Sullivan regained his place for the final against Mayo, he also regained the captaincy.

Both O'Sullivan and Cooper lifted 'Sam' together, however.

Read More

Irish Independent