As part of the oversight body for 'Playing inter-county Gaelic Games: experiences, realities and consequences', the former Tipperary hurling boss Eamonn O'Shea was asked to give a perspective at yesterday's launch on what the Economic and Social Research Institute's 260-page report commissioned jointly by the GAA and Gaelic Players Association (GPA) had revealed.

As part of the oversight body for 'Playing inter-county Gaelic Games: experiences, realities and consequences', the former Tipperary hurling boss Eamonn O'Shea was asked to give a perspective at yesterday's launch on what the Economic and Social Research Institute's 260-page report commissioned jointly by the GAA and Gaelic Players Association (GPA) had revealed.

GAA players compromising family, sleep and downtime by dedicating up to 31 hours per week to their sport

It was important he said because, up to now, opinion has always been valued over what was mainly anecdotal evidence. But now there is firm evidence from a respected, independent organisation.

For over two years the ESRI, headed by lead researcher Elish Kelly, have been taking and examining the findings of workshops, surveys and consultations with players and other stakeholders on the commitment of players to the inter-county game. As it happens, previous opinion is not far off the hard evidence that they provide.

Players make serious time commitments to their sport - up to 31 hours per week in some cases as a baseline - that compromises their family, sleep and downtime. They play with injuries, they find it challenging and believe the demands are too much but crucially, some 83pc said they were glad they did it with another 14pc 'somewhat' glad. Nothing, perhaps, that hadn't been figured out any way but his provides 'meat on the bones.'

The levels of 'life satisfaction' were in line with the general population, mental well-being was above the threshold for being at risk of depression but below the general population, especially those of a similar age.

The report focused on inter-county players in 2016 and surveyed and spoke with them at different stages in 2017. The response was 56pc, considered high among the report's authors. It is an important reference point for the GAA and the GPA into the future as it's the first report of its kind on this scale.

In 2016 Galway manager Kevin Walsh said 52 players had declined invitations to trials or training. Photo: Sportsfile

It also shone a light on reasons for drop-outs which provided some interesting findings. Almost 30pc of 2016 inter-county players did not return in 2017, in line with Irish Independent analysis of 2018 football squads conducted last April.

Asked for the main three reasons why they didn't come back, 47.6pc were focusing on their professional career, 24.1pc identified injury, 22.6pc were not selected while 22.2pc felt success was not attainable.

Significantly, less than five percent said lack of enjoyment was the reason for their departure, while a fraction put it down to excessive demands. This is at odds with some recent stories. In 2016 Kevin Walsh revealed that 52 players had declined invitations to attend trials or training in his first 18 months, while Longford's Denis Connerton relayed a similar tale the same year.

The 31-hour week is a headline figure prompting the authors to suggest "their inter-county commitments on these days were almost equivalent to undertaking a second consecutive shift of work." In short, the GAA are on the edge of semi-professionalism and while players state in such large numbers that they are "glad" to make the commitment, it can't take that for granted in the future.

The report highlights that inter-county players are 'time scarce.' They don't compromise their professional commitments however, working up to 7.9 hours on average on the day of a pitch-based training session during championship.

What is compromised is sleep, with an average of 7.6 hours in line with recommended hours for the general population it is below the eight to 10 hours recommended for athletes. The authors describe the right amount of sleep as a "natural performance enhancing tool" that requires greater awareness and education.

The ESRI deliver plenty of warning shots about the commitments being made, that the trade off between their sport and the general downtime/personal relationships is "not sustainable" while maintaining two careers in tandem is "not sustainable" either in the medium to long-term.

"Is there anything involved in playing the current game that can be cut back on or eliminated?" it asks. "Is all the training that is being undertaken, and therefore the time commitment given, needed to get the end results?

"Many may not want to hear this, but is there a need to 'pause' to examine how this time commitment issue can be addressed? Is there a need for the associations to lead as opposed to be led in this regard?"

Put simply, the ESRI figure there's a risk that "current developments will lead Gaelic Games to be as they are perceived, a 'young man's game'."

It doesn't offer concrete potential solutions but the time involved in travelling to centrally-based conditioning sessions was one which stuck out.

The idea that the GAA may, in some way, be able to regulate inter-county activity will not inspire hope that the findings of this report can be acted upon. In the past trying to enforce rules around a closed season and even training camps has been too difficult.

In his address, GAA president John Horan touched on a potential solution with a nod to Irish rugby's performance director David Nucifora.

"Is it time for us, as an organisation, to take on board a character similar to David Nucifora in rugby where we have Player Welfare Officer who ties in with our players and dictates what is appropriate or not appropriate for our players to engage in? he asked.

"Or do we leave it to the multiple of managers to work on their own individual relationships, because if that's happening then maybe the player isn't central to it at all."

Horan acknowledged the level of commitment shown in the report was "on the high side" but nothing in the report "shocked" him. "The commitment is a conscious decision you make in your own life, no more than, 'I'm going to study' or 'I'm going to do a masters'."

GPA chairman Seamus Hickey felt the 'Nucifora' idea was terrific and hailed the findings for "being up to date in research. Having a proper reference point for the game today is as important as anything that has come out of this report."

Main findings from inter-county report

GAA players can spend up to 31 hours in the week on their commitment to senior inter-county activity

On average during the 2016 championship, players allocated just over six hours on a week-day pitch-based training day to their inter-county commitments. On a sports conditioning training day, the average time spent varied between 4.4 hours (match week) and 5.4 hours (non-match week).

Players resident outside (within) their home county spent on average 3.0 (1.8) hours travelling to and from their field-based training and 2.4 (1.7) hours to and from their sports conditioning sessions.

Players managed to maintain their professional commitments in tandem with their inter-county activity, but only by sleeping less and devoting less time to personal relationships and general downtime.

Almost half of players (48pc) did not get the eight to 10 hours' sleep that is recommended for athletes on a pitch-based training day. This was 63pc among players dwelling outside of their home county.

40pc of players had no time off from Gaelic games during the course of 2016.

While the players' life satisfaction score is in line with the national average, they recorded lower levels of mental well-being, particularly when compared to individuals of similar age.

87pc of players indicated that they had to watch their behaviour in public.

83pc agreed/strongly agreed that they were glad they made the choice to play inter-county, while another 14pc somewhat agreed.

Almost 30pc (29.4pc) of players ceased playing senior inter-county at the end of the 2016 season. Regardless of age, the main reason for withdrawing from the inter-county game was that players wanted to focus on their professional career. Injury was the next main reason.

Irish Independent