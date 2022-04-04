GAA outline five-year strategic plan ‘to face the future with confidence’

Integration, aggressive recruitment of referees, support for Division 2 and 3 hurling teams and an increase in the GAA's Development Club Fund are among the pillars of the GAA's five-year Strategic Plan 'Towards One For All' which was launched in St Fechin's GAA club in Termonfeckin in Louth today.

The plan, produced by a committee which was headed by GAA president Larry McCarthy and had former Dublin manager and player Pat Gilroy, former Cork footballer Conor McCarthy, the ESRI's Dr Elish Kelly and former Kerry chair Tim Murphy among its members has focused on six key areas that they believe can drive participation and sustainability up to 2026 - games, people, clubs and communities, communication, governance and operations and resources.

On a topical note there is also mention of regulating 'average contact hours' for an inter-county player, something that could provide a way out of the current impasse between the GAA and Gaelic Players Association over the payment of mileage expenses.

The commitment to merge with the Camogie Association and Ladies Gaelic Football association was already made at Congress in February and an implementation committee will now be put in place to explore the path forward.

The plan aims to improve refereeing numbers by identifying the requirements for additional resources to support the implementation of the 2018 GAA Referee Development Strategy and engage with referees and match officials to determine what practical actions can be taken to improve the culture of respect towards them.

The committee are also signalling the need to "consolidate and co-ordinate all learning programmes under the umbrella of one training unit to ensure quality learning experiences for coaches officers players referees and staff" and propose a learning academy to lead this project.

There is also a proposal to review playing eligibility criteria for players as the association continues to adapt to population shifts, particularly the feasibility of allowing players to play with the home clubs of their parents or guardians within a county.

The Club Development Fund, which was at €3m annually prior to the Pandemic will be increased to €5m.

The plan also suggests the GAA should establish a "position statement outlining Association policy on the appointment of club and inter-county managers."

At the launch McCarthy said the importance of clubs to the communities they serve "was never more evident than it was during the harrowing Pandemic.

"If the GAA is about people then it is appropriate that we have a strategic plan that delivers for everyone and after this detailed consultation process, I believe we have a strategic plan to allow Gaelic games to face the future with confidence."