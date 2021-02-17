GAA name Amazon Prime among 'new players' in mix to screen games

GAA commercial director & Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna, right, and GAA director of finance Ger Mulryan pitchside at Croke Park in Dublin after a remote media briefing announcing the 2020 GAA Annual Report and Financial Accounts. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA’s commercial director Peter McKenna has namechecked Amazon Prime as a possible bidder for some slice of GAA action in the future as he reflected on a “positive media landscape” at the annual presentation of accounts for a troubled 2020 season.

Commercial revenue, generated through sponsorship and media, came in at €8.6m after one-off renegotiations for the year were cut by 25pc due to a truncated inter-county championship season.

But despite a drop on 2020 figures of close to €11.5m (some of the commercial money will align with the current financial year), McKenna sees vibrancy in the market, suggesting new players including Amazon, who have taken a small slice of Premier League action, may be interested when the current deals expire at the end of this year.

McKenna paid tribute to current rights holders RTÉ and TG4 for agreeing to simultaneous coverage of club games with local streaming and Sky Sports removing pay walls for games in last year’s championship.

But he acknowledged that the media landscape continued to change and 2020 underlined that.

Read More

“Streaming and digitisation are going to be a bigger part of the contracts,” he predicted. “The importance of sport in a national broadcast sense is far more important now when you see what other content is available and where it is available.

“We have a very good product for media rights negotiation and I think there are a lot of players in the market now and new ones coming into it.

“So I’d be very confident that we’ll have a very healthy discussion with the existing partners but there are newcomers coming into that frame too, like Amazon for example,” he suggested.

McKenna said a €70m redevelopment of the Cusack Stand, which would include new conferencing facilities, was on hold for a better time, stating it would be “foolhardy” to move on that in the current environment. But he added it was a “positive” that an institute like the European Investment Bank, which has approved €36m in loans for any future project, had backed their plan.

The GAA recorded €34.1m in losses between Croke Park, Central Councils, its four provincial councils and all the counties in 2020.

Central revenues dropped from a record €73.9m in 2019 to just €31.4m in 2020, some €42.5m in the difference.

Read More

Online Editors