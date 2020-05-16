The rapturous response given to John Horan’s statement that there would be no GAA games until social distancing is no longer necessary suggested its implications had not been fully thought through.

If we’re to take the outgoing president’s words at face value, they’d seem to mean that not only will there be no football or hurling in 2020 but there won’t be any in 2021 either and 2022 might be touch and go as well.

Then there were the 22 per cent of players who told a Club Players Association survey that they won’t be returning until a vaccine for Covid-19 has been found. Another 21 per cent said they were uncertain about whether they’d come back. Which means over 40 per cent of the country’s hurlers and footballers might well have played their last game.

Because, as Professor Kingston Mills, Head of the Centre for the Study of Immunology at Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute in Dublin, pointed out last week there’s no guarantee a vaccine will be found any time soon.

"The chances of us having an effective vaccine within a year is maybe 20 or 30 per cent. It could be a lot longer," said Mills, who represented Ireland in the world championship marathon in 1987.

"If you look at other viruses like HIV, 20 years on we still don’t have a vaccine that works against it . . . it’s a very dangerous rule or standard, or whatever it is, to take to say you’re not going to do anything till there’s a vaccine," he added before commenting that waiting until a vaccine is found before resuming sport is, "ridiculous."

The professor’s comments are an invaluable corrective to the idea that an instant solution to the current problem might be forthcoming. In the best-case scenario, given that a vaccine will have to be not only discovered but tested, manufactured and distributed on an unprecedented scale, we might have one in two years’ time. The worst-case scenario is that we might never have one at all.

Anyone waiting for a vaccine before they resume their sporting career could be left waiting. With the World Health Organisation warning that Covid-19 might well be with us for good, social distancing may become a permanent part of everyday life.

Horan’s declaration was widely hailed as an example of leadership at its very best. Maybe it was. But in a world where the Bundesliga restarted this weekend and Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League will probably return next month, where there will be a Royal Ascot in June and a full summer of horse racing classics, a June 13 return for the PGA tour and a July 5 resumption of the Formula 1 world championship, it seems odd to see the GAA being praised for apparently preparing to sit it out till 2022. Or later.

Maybe the 2020 return dates are wildly optimistic. The Bundesliga is the canary in the coalmine and one footballer in Germany becoming seriously ill after contracting the virus at a game would put a serious damper on things. But at the moment sport is on the way back with even the NBA, MLB and NHL considering a return to action in the next couple of months.

This makes the GAA something of an outlier. In the short-term, supporters of this stance might seek consolation in suggesting the Association is a monument to maturity which simply cares more about human life than the ruthless professional sporting organisations ruling the roost elsewhere. But the thrill of occupying the moral high ground will pale fairly quickly if Irish sports fans see a multitude of sporting events taking place elsewhere while hurling and football remain hors de combat.

The possibility of this happening is greatly increased by Horan’s insistence that the GAA won’t countenance games behind closed doors. Those praising Horan haven’t explained why this all duck or no dinner stance is necessary.

A GAA-free Ireland is such a dispiriting vista that it’s worth looking at a couple of alternative visions of the near future. The first is that of Liam Sheedy who insisted last week that, “If nothing else was possible other than going behind closed doors, I’d be in favour of it. The impact on the well-being and health of our nation in seeing matches would trump everything. I think games behind closed doors would give the nation a lift.”

And the second is that of the 64 per cent of club players who said they’d be prepared to return to action if temperature testing before games was introduced to screen for the virus.

I’ll be a bit controversial here and suggest that Sheedy doesn’t actually care less about human life than John Horan does. In fact, the Tipperary manager stressed the importance of providing a safe environment for players. But he’s taking the view that making the best of a difficult situation is better than waiting an inordinate amount of time for an ideal one to develop.

Here’s the thing. Over the next couple of months a lot of GAA players will go back to work. The pubs will re-open and a semblance of normality will return. In the circumstances they may wonder why Gaelic games are the one part of everyday life which remains entirely off limits for the foreseeable future.

Sheedy touched on this point when noting that as things stand his players would be able to play golf together for several hours but aren’t allowed inside their local GAA pitches to practice at a hurling wall.

Maybe the GAA’s approach is the wise one in the circumstances. But what it will do is consign the Association to sporting irrelevance. You can come out with all the pious stuff you want about how the GAA is more than just a sporting organisation but if it doesn’t provide games for players and fans it will wither on the vine. A GAA without games will be like a pub with no beer.

Covid-19 can be viewed in either an apocalyptic or a pragmatic light. Those who take the former view declare that our lives will never be the same until a vaccine is developed and that any attempt to return to normality is doomed, dangerous and disrespectful of the dead.

The pragmatists believe that as we don’t know when, or if, Covid-19, will go away, society will have to adjust to the new reality as best it can. Waiting for the happy day when we can do things in the old way might not be an option.

Those who insist there can be no GAA championship behind closed doors are adopting the apocalyptic approach. So are the players who won’t play till a vaccine is found. Sheedy is a pragmatist. So are the 64 per cent of players who believe that temperature checks could provide a safe environment for club football and hurling.

The key to the return of GAA action is not the discovery of a vaccine but the institution of a testing programme along the lines of that used in the Bundesliga. That might only be practicable at inter-county level, but it would at least be a start.

Maybe it wouldn’t work. It’s too early to tell. But Sheedy is correct when he says a behind-closed-doors championship would provide a huge morale boost for GAA fans. Very few supporters would turn away from Limerick v Tipperary, Kerry v Dublin or any televised inter-county match at this stage just because there’s no-one in the stands.

The unprecedented number of viewers expected to take in the Bundesliga this weekend shows the hunger for some kind of top-class sport at this stage. The Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon made the same point as Sheedy on Wednesday in the Dáil when, calling for horse racing’s return, he noted, “It’s a source of much needed enjoyment for people at home, many of whom are cocooning.”

There’s a tendency to regard the return of sport as a minor matter in the post-lockdown era. Yet there are a lot of people who’ll be feeling bruised and battered after the last couple of months, who’ll be heading back to work in a state of some trepidation and will need a bit more in terms of consolation than inspirational poems by Michael D Higgins.

Sport can play an important part in the national recovery because everything valuable is not measured in economic terms. An Ireland without sport would be a much poorer place. The GAA needs to think about what it can contribute to the new world which awaits us.

Should its members want to follow Horan’s lead, fair enough. If they think the safest place to be is on the sideline, no-one will blame them. But there’s no point pretending that the kind of long-term lockdown suggested by the outgoing president won’t lose Gaelic games a great deal of public attention and affection. The question is whether that’s a price worth paying.