GAA must address the drop in standard of so many county teams if they are to solve Gaelic football’s biggest problem

Martin Breheny

Breheny Beat

Dean Rock scores his side's first goal during their Leinster SFC final rout of Meath at Croke Park last November. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Dean Rock scores his side's first goal during their Leinster SFC final rout of Meath at Croke Park last November. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dean Rock scores his side's first goal during their Leinster SFC final rout of Meath at Croke Park last November. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ten years ago, Dublin footballers started the Leinster championship as 11/8 favourites ahead of Kildare 4/1, Meath 9/2, Louth 9/1, Laois 12/1, Wexford 14/1, Westmeath 16/1 and Offaly 18/1.

Dublin won the 2011 title, but only after two stern tests. They beat Laois by eight points, nudged past Kildare by one and finished three ahead of Wexford in the final.

A decade on, Dublin are 1/25 to complete a Leinster 11-in-a-row. Kildare and Meath are 16/1, with the rest strung out from 80/1 upwards.

