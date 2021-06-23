GAA must address the drop in standard of so many county teams if they are to solve Gaelic football’s biggest problem

Ten years ago, Dublin footballers started the Leinster championship as 11/8 favourites ahead of Kildare 4/1, Meath 9/2, Louth 9/1, Laois 12/1, Wexford 14/1, Westmeath 16/1 and Offaly 18/1.

Dublin won the 2011 title, but only after two stern tests. They beat Laois by eight points, nudged past Kildare by one and finished three ahead of Wexford in the final.

A decade on, Dublin are 1/25 to complete a Leinster 11-in-a-row. Kildare and Meath are 16/1, with the rest strung out from 80/1 upwards.

The 2011 season proved significant beyond Leinster, becoming the first time since 1995 that Dublin won the All-Ireland.

Now, they are pursuing a record seven-in-a-row and a ninth in 11 seasons. And, if the markets are to be believed, only Kerry are anywhere near good enough to seriously challenge them.

Read More

It’s a shocking commentary on the state of Gaelic football. Dublin, though, aren’t concerned, which is perfectly understandable.

However, the rest of the football community should be very worried. Some – as in Meath and Kildare – should be ashamed they have allowed Leinster to become a mere training ground for Dublin.

Total dominance by one team is never good. It served hurling poorly when Kilkenny were racking up multiple All-Irelands and Kerry’s control of football for most of the 1978-’86 period was also damaging.

So much so that crowds of only 17,523 and 24,632 attended their All-Ireland semi-final wins over Mayo and Armagh respectively in 1981-’82.

The apathy spread elsewhere, too. When only 25,111 turned up for the Galway-Offaly semi-final in 1982, Croke Park considered either banning ‘live’ TV coverage of football semi-finals or playing both on the same day.

Bar some seismic shock, it will be a Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland final in August. That would be quite a contest, but how many more meaningful games can we expect before that?

While there will, doubtless, be close encounters, as for surprise All-Ireland winners, there’s no chance.

Years ending in ‘1’ have produced something different quite often in the past, but 2021 won’t follow that pattern. Dublin’s All-Ireland success in 2011 wasn’t expected; Galway’s win in 2001 holds a place in history as the first ‘back-door’ winners.

Down ended a 23-year wait in 1991 and Offaly won the title for the first time in 1971. The first half of the 1990s (Donegal, Derry) and 2000s (Armagh, Tyrone) featured first All-Ireland wins. They also saw Clare (1992), Leitrim (1994), Laois (2003), Westmeath (2004) winning provincial titles, while Fermanagh were unlucky not to reach the All-Ireland final in 2004.

With the exception of Fermanagh and Laois, there was nothing unexpected about any of those achievements as the signs had been there for some time. And in the Laois case, Mick O’Dwyer’s arrival made all the difference in 2003.

People will point to Cavan’s and Tipperary’s wins in Ulster and Munster last year as proof that even in an era when the gaps between stronger and lower-ranked are widening, surprises can happen.

Still, in Tipperary’s case, it looked very much a case of Kerry taking Cork for granted and Cork doing likewise in the final.

Cavan had a more difficult route in Ulster but, sadly, it appears to have been a one-off and they now find themselves in Division 4, as do Tipperary.

Whatever about the occasional upset, the chances of a team winning the All-Ireland against the odds are beyond unlikely. Worse still, it’s difficult to see it changing over the coming years.

The GAA are working on a strategic review and while there’s a vast array of challenges to address, the games must come first.

The drop in the standard of inter-county teams in so many counties – especially in Leinster – must be the starting point. The focus among the public has been on Dublin and the advantages they enjoy, but that’s only part of the issue.

The real question is why so many counties in Leinster have fallen so far behind. They’re not even coming close to matching the standards they, themselves, reached in the past.

That’s the sad reality at the start of the summer campaign.

Magnificent seven is too gung-ho

Peter Keane (right) cited ‘player welfare’ in his case to have seven subs allowed in the championship, similar to what applied in the Allianz League.

He spoke of having noticed “lots and lots or injuries in lots of counties” and believes the condensed nature of the season is a contributing factor.

But is that the case? The truth is that the shortened league (four games in five weekends) was no busier than in previous years (four games in the first five weekends and five games in six weekends).

He’s pointed out that the gap between league and championship is much shorter than in normal time but is that sufficient reason to continue with such a significant rule change for the All-Ireland series?

Not in my book. Extra subs would disproportionately benefit the stronger counties, who have more top-class players to choose from.

Managers don’t tend to replace goalkeepers unless in specific circumstances, so seven subs would allow a 50pc turnover in outfield players. It’s too much. The big powers have enough advantages without handing them another, especially at a time when the gap between them and the rest is widening.

Labour’s ‘transition’ plan a hard sell

Given the Labour Party’s opinion-poll woes you would think new policy initiatives would be stringently tested for inclusivity and progressiveness but that’s clearly not the case with their proposal to include soccer as part of the curriculum for secondary school transition year students at a cost of €11 million.

Labour claim it would help build “a domestic Irish football industry, establish a successful, buoyant and viable domestic league and promote professional pathways in Ireland for young people with a passion for the game”.

Apart from being a wild over-estimation of the potential benefits for soccer, it raises the question: why should the State prioritise one sport ahead of the others? They could expect the GAA, IRFU and other sports to kick up quite a fuss.

Could the soccer plan be an offshoot of the Euros? As history shows, political parties tend to come up with daft ideas around big event time.