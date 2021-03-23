GAA mourns passing of former Mayo chairman and referee PJ McGrath

The GAA is in mourning following the passing of former Mayo chairman and referee of the 1982 All-Ireland football final PJ McGrath.

Just a few days short of his eightieth birthday, McGrath passed away on Monday following an illness and a lifetime of service to the GAA.

A former member of the Mayo football squad, the Kilmaine clubman would go on to hold a number of roles in the GAA including serving as president of the Connacht council. He also ran for GAA presidency in 2002, losing out to Kerry's Sean Kelly.

On his retirement from playing he took up refereeing and took charge of several high profile games including the international rules trip to Australia in 1986 as well as when Offaly denied Kerry five All-Ireland titles in a row in '82 thanks to Seamus Darby's famous late goal.

Tributes poured in from around the GAA world on the news of McGrath's passing.

Mayo TD Dara Calleary described the late McGrath as "one of life's gentlemen" with Mayo and Connacht GAA also expressing their sadness at the news of his passing.

Read More

Online Editors