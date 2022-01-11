GAA motion on coach funding needs to be fixed by Thursday deadline

The campaign to overhaul how the GAA’s multi-million-euro coaching budget is distributed has hit a major snag.

The sponsors of a motion designed to change the way the money is shared out among counties have been given a Thursday deadline to correct technical deficiencies in their proposal.

Otherwise it will be ruled out of order and will not be debated at next month’s annual Congress in the Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan.

Former Westmeath footballer John Connellan, who has spearheaded the campaign, is now seeking a formal Zoom meeting with the GAA’s Rules Advisory Committee - which decide if motions are in order - to discuss how the technical shortcomings in their motion can be addressed.

In a letter to GAA Director General Tom Ryan, Connellan argues that it is of ‘fundamental importance that real and meaningful debate’ on the coaching issues takes place at and in the run in to next month’s Congress.

“For context, over the past year we have sought the opinion of clubs through a direct poll on the issue of the imbalance of the distribution of Coaching and Development funding and 98% of respondents (outside Dublin) stated that they believe Dublin’s allocation of Coaching and Development funding should be more equitably distributed among other units.”

Connellan points out that the substance, nature and objective of their Fair and Equitable funding motion has been known to Croke Park for some time.

“We find it entirely disingenuous and contrary to the democratic principles which are supposed to underpin the Association to cite technical reasons to disallow the motion from debate at Congress in light of a request made directly to the Ard Stiúrthóir eight months ago to prevent this very situation from transpiring.”

As well as a Zoom meeting with members of the RAC, Connellan is also seeking an extension of the deadline in order to give them sufficient time the remedy the issues in the wording of the motion.

On the broader subject Connellan claims that despite promises to the contrary the GAA has not supplied the committee with detailed data which would have helped to inform members about the substance of the motion.

The GAA informed counties before Christmas that they were carrying out their own review of Games and Development Funding.

“We were extremely disappointed that this correspondence and details around the proposed review were not shared with our group of GAA volunteers who have been campaigning, advocating and working in this area for almost two years now,” writes Connellan, who claims this was a “last ditch attempt to disrupt healthy and meaningful debate and stymie a motion relating to an issue which clearly has resonated with the GAA community across the country”.