GAA may soon have to decide - Championship with no fans, or no Championship at all

Frank Roche

The likelyhood is we won&#039;t see any fans in Croke Park this year Expand

SPORTSFILE

MAYBE it’s not quite official, but you can almost take it as read: there won’t be any mass-attended festivals of Irish sport before September.

The latest Government decision banning gatherings of over 5,000 is aimed, in this specific case, at licenced events such as music festivals.

Perhaps it’s a small consolation to the Croke Park accountants that no concerts were due to take place in Headquarters this summer.

