GAA may seek more State aid to fund games in new year

Packing it in: Fergal McGill, director of player, club & games administration, has said the GAA's decision to start the inter-county season first in 2021 was a 'no-brainer'.

More 'winner-on-the-day' outcomes in inter-county championship games could become permanent but, for 2021 at least, drawn All-Ireland finals will have replays, the GAA's Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC) has outlined.

Presenting the national fixtures calendar for 2021, which will be run off on a split-season basis, separating club and county activity completely, the GAA's director of games, club and player welfare Feargal McGill said that 'winner on the day' which, involves extra-time and penalties, allowed fixtures to be run more efficiently.

In this year's senior championships, all games were subjected to potential 'winner-on-the-day' outcomes but only a Christy Ring Cup game between Offaly and Down was decided that way, though a number of others went close.

In 2021, drawn All-Ireland finals will have extra-time but no penalties. If a replay is still level after extra-time, penalties will then apply. Up to now, only qualifiers had 'winner-on-the-day' regulations.

"Nobody wanted to see an All-Ireland decided on penalties, so when we have the time obviously we'll try and avoid that," said McGill.

"The introduction of finish on the day, it mightn't be the greatest headline-grabber, but it's one of the things that has allowed us to plan the calendar far more efficiently and it has a massive knock-on effect for the club game," he added. "It has definitely helped us to create extra time for the club game."

McGill said the decision to go with inter-county games first, despite the financial implications, was a "no-brainer", given that clubs may not be in a position to play competitive games in the first quarter of the year.

Had they opted for 'club first', it would have required county finals to be completed by the end of April/early May to allow for the provincial and All-Ireland club championships to proceed. The prospect of club players engaging with other fixtures after a championship was completed was not very high either.

"We're all living in the real world, it looks unlikely that there will be any positive change in restrictions in the first quarter of the year certainly so you'd be saying there will be no GAA activity at all in the first quarter of the year," said McGill.

"At the moment, club teams can only train on a non-contact basis in pods of 15. You weren't going to get them up to championship speed at that rate."

But with crowds unlikely to be permitted, the financial challenge that 2021 will present - a €20m loss is being projected on top of the €35m loss expected in 2020 - has not been lost on the administration and Government aid will be sought again to run the games.

McGill said State financial support again would be helpful.

"There are financial challenges there. I suppose this was approved with an asterisk from our finance committee, that we do have to go away and come back with a plan on how all of this will be paid for.

"If we had looked at this purely from a financial point of view, we would have run with club first in the hope that towards the end of next year attendances would be back, that would have been short-sighted because it wouldn't have been what would have been in the best interests of 450,000 club players.

"We will find a way, as we always have, of financing the competitions. It would be terrific if the Government helped us again, but we'll just have to wait and see on that."

The football league will be run on a regional basis with two groups of four in all four divisions (semi-finals and relegation semi-finals for the top two/bottom two will give every county a minimum of four games), while the hurling league operates as normal but without quarter-finals and semi-finals.

A decision on London's Division 4 participation will be taken in January, while the provincial championship draws will also take place next month.

The football and hurling championships will have qualifiers, but the introduction of the Tailteann Cup in football will be contested for the first time by Division 3 and 4 teams who don't make their provincial finals.

Current Munster and Ulster champions Tipperary and Cavan are both in Division 3, but CCCC have added a stipulation that provincial champions from the previous year play in the Sam Maguire Cup qualifiers, regardless of what league division they are in, so Tipperary and Cavan will play in qualifiers even if they don't get promoted.

The split between Sam Maguire Cup qualifiers and Tailteann Cup will be determined on next year's league placings which makes any potential imbalance in the regional league groups all the more relevant, especially in Division 3 where there is a clear weighting to the 'northern' group.

McGill said they have been asked to look at the fact that both counties relegated from Division 1, Mayo and Meath, are in the same group. To maximise publicity around it, the Tailteann semi-finals will be the only games on the weekend of June 5/6, while the final will precede an All-Ireland hurling semi-final.

McGill said playing a Tailteann Cup final prior to an All-Ireland football final wasn't something they would rule out in the future.

"We're trying to strike a balance between running good inter-county competitions and also creating enough time for clubs.

"The longer any county is in the All-Ireland championship, be it the Tailteann Cup or any other competition, the less time that's available for their clubs. That's just a fact."

