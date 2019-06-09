GAA match tracker: Kilkenny and Galway go head-to-head at Nowlan Park as football qualifier action resumes
Kilkenny take on Galway in a crucial Leinster hurling championship clash in Nowlan Park while there are a number of football matches throwing in around the country. Follow all the action in our live blog.
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- Pat Spillane: 'Most hurling pundits are just cheerleaders - will they admit football is having a better summer?'
- Colm O'Rourke: 'Like Michael Jordan or Muhammad Ali, Stephen Cluxton has changed his sport forever'
- Dermot Crowe: 'The Limerick-Clare rivalry doesn't go away. It is always there - and can be resurrected in an instant'