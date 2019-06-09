Sport GAA

Sunday 9 June 2019

GAA match tracker: Dublin take on Kildare in football as Limerick battle to avoid elimination against Clare in hurling

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton, centre, stands with his team-mates for Amhrán na bhFiann before making his 100th senior championship appearance for Dublin in the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton, centre, stands with his team-mates for Amhrán na bhFiann before making his 100th senior championship appearance for Dublin in the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

John Morley

Kilkenny have been pipped by Galway in a thriller at Nowlan Park. The All-Ireland champions in both codes are in action at 4pm with Dublin facing Kildare in football and Limerick needing a win to keep their hurling title defence alive. Follow all the action in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

