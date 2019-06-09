GAA match tracker: Dublin take on Kildare in football as Limerick battle to avoid elimination against Clare in hurling

Kilkenny have been pipped by Galway in a thriller at Nowlan Park. The All-Ireland champions in both codes are in action at 4pm with Dublin facing Kildare in football and Limerick needing a win to keep their hurling title defence alive. Follow all the action in our live blog.

