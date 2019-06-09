GAA match tracker: Dublin take on Kildare in football as Limerick battle to avoid elimination against Clare in hurling
Kilkenny have been pipped by Galway in a thriller at Nowlan Park. The All-Ireland champions in both codes are in action at 4pm with Dublin facing Kildare in football and Limerick needing a win to keep their hurling title defence alive. Follow all the action in our live blog.
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- Pat Spillane: 'Most hurling pundits are just cheerleaders - will they admit football is having a better summer?'
- Colm O'Rourke: 'Like Michael Jordan or Muhammad Ali, Stephen Cluxton has changed his sport forever'
- Dermot Crowe: 'The Limerick-Clare rivalry doesn't go away. It is always there - and can be resurrected in an instant'