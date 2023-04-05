GAA managers unable to keep match-day secrets any more as Croker to publish 26-man squads in advance
Frank Roche
Croke Park will release confirmed 26-man match-day panels to the public on the Friday afternoon before weekend championship matches.
Latest GAA
Conor Glass declares himself fit and raring to go for Ulster semi-final against Monaghan
Declan Hannon set to miss most of Munster Championship but Séamus Flanagan looks in the clear
‘Try and be humble’ – David Clifford’s answer to all the hype surrounding him
Eddie Brennan: Limerick lucky to escape to victory and were guilty of a few nasty, cheap shots
Colm Keys: Privilege of being inside the wire is being abused too often
‘I thought my time was done’ – Offaly’s Nigel Dunne relishing second chance, give to him by Liam Kearns
‘There’s nothing like the Féile' – Kilkenny star Grace Walsh
‘It’s all about the Championship’ for Mick Bohan and the Jackies
‘Relentless’ Dublin and the Comeback Kids are ‘like a train’ admits defeated Laois boss
Early goal blitz puts Kingdom on their way to Munster glory
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Garda Commissioner to meet DPP over failed Gerry Hutch prosecution
Latest NewsMore
Daniel Radcliffe’s long-term partner Erin Darke ‘gives birth to their first child’
Ireland to face Croatia and Luxembourg in bid to make European Basketball Championships
Ronan Keating to run 100km in support of cancer charity on 25th anniversary of mum’s death
Actress Denise Gough opens up about how acting 'kept her alive'
Lead vocal tracks in popular music ‘got quieter over the years’
Vogue Williams says Spencer Matthews was devastated after Jamie Laing wedding snub
Explainer: What is Long Covid?
Just 20 seminarians now studying to become Catholic priests for Ireland's 26 dioceses
Latest | Brighton aim to help Evan Ferguson ‘become one of the strongest strikers in Europe’ after Irish teen signs new deal
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments