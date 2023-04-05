| 14.3°C Dublin

GAA managers unable to keep match-day secrets any more as Croker to publish 26-man squads in advance

Both teams huddle before the NFL Division 1 final between Galway and Mayo at Croke Park on Sunday. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Both teams huddle before the NFL Division 1 final between Galway and Mayo at Croke Park on Sunday. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Croke Park will release confirmed 26-man match-day panels to the public on the Friday afternoon before weekend championship matches.

And any county which subsequently introduces a player who wasn’t registered for that weekend will face forfeiture of the game in question.

