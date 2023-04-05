GAA managers unable to keep match-day secrets any more as Croker to publish 26-man squads in advance

Croke Park will release confirmed 26-man match-day panels to the public on the Friday afternoon before weekend championship matches.

And any county which subsequently introduces a player who wasn’t registered for that weekend will face forfeiture of the game in question.

These notable changes were confirmed at a pre-championship GAA briefing on Wednesday morning.

It was also confirmed that Dublin could conceivably play two of their three Sam Maguire round-robin games in Croke Park. Even though the final round on the new group format is to be played at neutral venues, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) has not ruled out GAA Headquarters as an option for Dublin’s neutral game.

Obviously, the likelihood or otherwise of this happening will only becoming clearer after the four-team groups are finalised in May.

In relation to team announcements, the move towards greater transparency is unlikely to please some managers who have been either notoriously secretive or tardy about releasing team details in advance, Dublin’s Dessie Farrell among them.

This was most graphically illustrated with the dramatic late call-up of Stephen Cluxton to their match-day 26 against Louth late last month.

Under rule, teams must submit their match-day panels to the GAA by 9am on the Thursday before championship games. In a new departure, these squads will now be released to the public but, to allow for players to be informed at training that evening, they won’t be announced until the following afternoon.

It means that, by Friday, supporters and opposition will have a much clearer idea about what players will be involved.

Teams will be allowed to name four standby footballers (or hurlers) and they can be introduced in the event that players listed on the original 26 are unable to feature on a number of permitted grounds including a confirmed injury or Covid-19 diagnosis.

The long-established practice of naming ‘dummy teams’ has been more prevalent than ever during the 2023 Allianz Leagues – although, in an unusual break with recent tradition, both Mayo and Galway started last Sunday’s NFL Division 1 final as selected.

A sizeable cohort of counties tend to announce their ‘starting 15s’ without listing subs, quite often very late in the week, and then make several more 11th hour alterations to the team that actually starts.

Meanwhile, the draw for this year’s newly-formatted Sam Maguire, containing four seeded groups of four, will be held on May 2 with provincial winners listed as first seeds and runners-up as second seeds, with third and fourth seeds determined on the basis of final league positions. Westmeath, as inaugural Tailteann Cup winners, will be fourth seeds unless they reach a Leinster final.

The first round of group fixtures will take place on May 20-21 (for matches involving the Connacht and Munster finalists) and May 27-28 (for the Ulster and Leinster finalists).

Second round games are pencilled in for June 3-4 and the final round a fortnight later, with the group winners advancing straight to the All-Ireland quarter-finals and teams placed second and third entering a preliminary quarter-final draw.

In the round-robin itself, every team will have one home game, one away and one at a neutral location. Provincial winners and runners-up will play their first game at home – almost certainly this will include Dublin who are chasing a 13th consecutive Leinster SFC title, and it’s equally almost certain that they will nominate Croke Park as their home venue.

During the two years of the ‘Super 8s’ quarter-final groups, there was much negative comment about the advantage afforded Dublin in playing two of their three games in Croke Park, their de facto home as well as an officially neutral venue.

A 2020 motion at Annual Congress empowered the CCCC to determine neutral venues as they see fit when it came to the All-Ireland quarter-final round-robin, but that year’s Super 8s didn’t materialise because of the Covid pandemic.

The CCCC retains that right to determine neutral venues, but Croke Park has not been excluded as an option.