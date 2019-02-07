GAA making 'positive progress' in bid to buy 38-acre college site

The GAA is making "positive progress" towards acquiring Clonliffe College for sports, housing and hotel facilities, according to Peter McKenna, the association's stadium and commercial director.

Negotiations between the Archdiocese of Dublin, which owns the former seminary on Clonliffe Road, adjacent to Croke Park, are ongoing.

If successful, the GAA will use the 38-acre site to extend its facilities as well as building houses and a hotel.

The Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin had suggested last year that the properly might be sold.

Yesterday, Mr McKenna said that the GAA was excited by the potential of the site, which is already used for parking on Croke Park match days.

"This project has been the subject of public comment by the Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin," he said.

"We are supportive of his comments and excited by the potential and, to that end, we have been in discussions with the diocese over recent months. Progress has been positive."

He added that the deal is subject to Vatican approval and GAA Ard Chomhairle (Central Council) approval.

"If it is forthcoming, our plan is to develop the site to deliver extensive GAA facilities, a new hotel to complement a proposed Cusack Stand redevelopment and, importantly, entering into a partnership with a developer to deliver substantial social and affordable housing," said Mr McKenna.

The matter has yet to be brought before Central Council, but it's likely that they would support the deal.

In a statement last October, the archdiocese said the development would, subject to planning permission, include social, affordable and private housing, sports facilities for children and young adults as well as a hotel and commercial opportunities providing employment for people living in the area.

The former Mater Dei building, which the archdiocese last year made available to Dublin City Council for use as a homeless family hub, currently operated by Crosscare on behalf of the Dublin Region Homeless Executive, would not be affected by the deal, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the GAA has reported a drop of €4.8m in gate receipts last year, down to €29.6m.

The All-Ireland football championships suffered the sharpest decline, reducing by €3.7m to €12.7m.

Hurling dropped by €500,000, due to a reduction of four in the number of games in the All-Ireland series. However, that loss was more than offset by a much-increased take in the revamped provincial championships.

Overall GAA income for 2018 was €63.5m, down €848,000 on 2017.

