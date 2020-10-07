GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to review club activity suspension in fortnight's time

All GAA club matches, including those under the direction of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, have been suspended indefinitely (stock photo)

The GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association will review the suspension of club activity in two weeks time, an update to clubs following a meeting of the Covid-19 Advisory Group has outlined.

Club games in all three associations were suspended earlier in the week following rising concerns over weakening adherence to public health guidelines.

The onset of county finals led to celebrations that involved congregations and higher numbers in attendance than the 200 permitted under state guidelines, and even the case of a Waterford club player who participated in a game over the weekend as he awaited a test result that proved positive last weekend, highlighted a growing lack of compliance that was putting the GAA in the spotlight as case numbers across the country rose.

Initially, the suspension was indefinite but now the Advisory Group has stated that it is in place for "at least the next two weekends." After that, they will assess the public health situation before deciding whether or not to lift the suspension.

Some 11 senior county finals have still to be played and some counties have this week sought a derogation from Monday's decision without success.

In the meantime, inter-county preparations can continue, including challenge games, but U-20 and minor challenges have been prohibited while all third level activity has been shelved.

The Advisory Group has given guidance that club players can continue to travel home for training from counties considered to be in level three which is the entire country at present.

