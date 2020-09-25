GAA, Ladies football and camogie associations get €15m government funding boost

The GAA, LGFA and the camogie association have been handed a much-needed €15m cash injection from the government to help facilitate the playing of this year's championships.

The funding was today approved by the Department of Public Expenditure after meetings between the three organisations and the Department of Sport.

The money, which will be distributed by Sport Ireland, is to be used to help plug the gap in the three organisations’ finances with the Covid-19 pandemic all but wiping out their ability to raise funds via ticket sales.

The exact break down of the funding hasn’t been revealed but the division of money will be based on the previous attendance figures.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers said the playing of the championships will give "many people a much-needed boost in these difficult times."

"I am very pleased with today’s funding approval of €15m from Minister Michael McGrath which will allow these organisations to run their delayed championships.

"The impact of Covid has been felt by all sports organisations and particularly those which depend on the income generated by match tickets. The prospect of there being no GAA, ladies football or camogie championships this year has been a very real one up until now.

"Dealing with the pandemic has caused such hardship for people right across the country. Everyone is need of a lift and I know people seeing their team line out in the country colours, with Amhrán na Bhfiann playing overhead, will give so many people a much-needed boost in these difficult times.

"The funding will help address the income shortfall the organisations will experience due to lost income from match tickets.

"It’s a really positive day for sport and for our national games and like so many people I’m looking forward to the All-Ireland championships getting underway."

The development comes as the GAA announced that it did not anticipate counties being forced out of the forthcoming inter-county championships because of Covid 19 cases while it was also considering the use of a "limited" rapid testing programme.

Online Editors