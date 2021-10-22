GAA keep water breaks for remainder of year but lift most dressing-room restrictions for vaccinated squads

The GAA has updated its guidance on Covid precautions to permit the use of dressing-rooms and showers for squads and backroom teams that are fully vaccinated.

Since early September, dressing-room use was permitted, but only for pods of six at any one time to allow for gear drops and quick changes. But otherwise the advice was to come ready to play.

It drew criticism - the former Offaly and Galway hurling manager John McIntyre who is now in charge of his home Tipperary club Lorrha was among the first to call for change - as the weather conditions deteriorated.

But from this weekend, there will be full use of facilities, provided there is full vaccination. Otherwise, mixed immunity groups must continue to use the dressing-rooms in pods of six.

Pre-match and half-time talks are still expected to take place outdoors, according to the latest update provided by the GAA to clubs.

The gathering of health update questionnaires prior to training and games will also cease from this weekend. These have been in place since the GAA returned to action in June 2020 and were a key part of its measures. Travel restrictions with regard to buses and lift sharing have also been lifted.

However, water breaks will remain in place until the end of 2021 at least.

The advice around meetings is for them to take place online where possible with any gatherings convened requiring full immunity, vaccination or recovery from Covid within the last six months.

GAA venues, in line with State guidance, can return to 100 per cent capacity though it's not an issue that will affect too many forthcoming club games.