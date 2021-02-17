GAA issue corrected figures on payments to counties and provinces after errors noted in original accounts

The GAA has issued a new set of figures detailing the Association's payments to counties and provinces last year just 24 hours after the publication of their annual accounts.

There were a series of errors in the original set of figures released though the mistakes did not impact on the figures for overall spending or the amount which each county received.

In a response to a query from Independent.ie, the GAA’s Finance Director Ger Mulryan explained that a table overlay error resulted in the team and player expenses column from 2019 restated again in the 2020 table

“These 2019 numbers have now been removed from the 2020 table and the 2020 operating grants column -previously omitted – are now included in the table.

“We have updated the GAA website and issued the updated table to those who received copies of the annual report yesterday.

“The total outlay column of €18.6m remains correct for 2020 as does the individual Province and County totals as disclosed in the original annual report,” said Mulryan

The figures contained in these tables are supplementary information to the audited accounts.

Mr Mulryan also confirmed that the All-Ireland champions in football and hurling, Dublin and Limerick did not receive the normal holiday fund allocation.

According to the corrected figures Dublin again received the biggest allocation ( €745,695) from the GAA's Games Development programme last year – though this represents a significant drop on their 2019 allocation of 1,3337,630.

For the second year in a row Cork were the biggest recipients of grant aid from Croke Park with a total allocation of €1,867,497 including a figure of €1.3 towards the redevelopment costs of Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Online Editors