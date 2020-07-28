| 12.6°C Dublin

'GAA is in crisis with its future at stake' - CPA fire another warning shot

Donnchadh Boyle

Analysis

CPA chairman Micheál Briody. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

CPA chairman Micheál Briody. Photo: Sportsfile

To make their point, the Club Players' Association (CPA) went back almost 50 years.

In their statement yesterday, they cited reports commissioned by the GAA almost half a century apart to demonstrate that the issue they are seeking to tackle today - namely a complete and defined fixtures calendar for club players - is one that has stalked the GAA for decades.

They pointed out that the McNamee report in 1971 recognised the problems facing club players. It stated that the "large number of inter-county fixtures reduces the number of Sundays available for club games and a county's success often militates against a continuous programme of games".