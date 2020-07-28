'GAA is in crisis with its future at stake' - CPA fire another warning shot

To make their point, the Club Players' Association (CPA) went back almost 50 years.

In their statement yesterday, they cited reports commissioned by the GAA almost half a century apart to demonstrate that the issue they are seeking to tackle today - namely a complete and defined fixtures calendar for club players - is one that has stalked the GAA for decades.

They pointed out that the McNamee report in 1971 recognised the problems facing club players. It stated that the "large number of inter-county fixtures reduces the number of Sundays available for club games and a county's success often militates against a continuous programme of games".

They also pointed to a 2015 quote from then director-general Páraic Duffy who wrote that "for over a decade the GAA has been aware of two persistent and important issues that it has, as yet, failed properly to address. These are the issues of player over-training and burnout, and a fixtures calendar that does not provide club players with a fair schedule of matches".

And in their statement yesterday, the CPA were beating the same drum, making the point that 50 years on the same issue remains.

They didn't mince their words in their statement. They spoke of an association in "crisis" and of how the lack of "enforcement of the existing rules is bringing embarrassment to the Association".

There was mention of the erosion of core values and that the perception of the GAA was one of a "corporate elitist organisation" that values the few over the many and that it was heading for a semi-professional or even wholly professional future.

"There is widespread concern right across the ranks of ordinary GAA members that, unless immediate remedial action is taken, the Association's alleged corporate and elitist policy priorities will lead it on a reckless path towards a semi-professional or professional structure that will destroy its community, cultural and amateur values.

"If left unchecked, this will remove our valued infrastructure of county and parish boundaries, together with control over the movement of players. In such circumstances pride of place will be replaced by price of place."

Privately within Croke Park, there was surprise at the tone and timing of yesterday's statement. Relations between the CPA and GAA have been strained since the former walked out of a fixtures review task force group shortly before they were due to release their findings and this will do nothing to heal the rift.

Within their statement, the CPA - which is chaired by Micheál Briody - outlined the dramatic moves the GAA could make to help alleviate the fixtures problem.

They suggested a national games programme with set periods for club, county and third level, with competitions designed to fit within those windows. It called for sanctions for anyone found to be in breach of those rules and for a special Congress before the end of the year to rubber-stamp all and any necessary changes. It sounds radical and unlikely but the CPA pointed how quickly and decisively the GAA moved when faced with a global pandemic as an example of what can be done.

"The GAA has proven it can take decisive action, the question is now does it want to, because faced with drop-out, disillusionment and dissent, we need to stop this problem in its tracks, eliminate the problems at source and flatten the fixtures curve.

"It is with deep regret that we are issuing this statement. Because writing it emphasises the stark fact that the GAA has not heeded the advice of many of its own reports in regard to fixtures. We attach a sample of extracts from the GAA's own reports from 1971 to 2017, agreeing with our arguments but showing that the logical strategy for the Association has not been implemented and, in fact, policies and fixtures have been added in the interim that are counter-intuitive to achieving what these reports blatantly point out.

"The very future of the GAA which we all love is at stake. We are pleading with the Association's leadership at national level to take whatever remedial steps are necessary and with the utmost of urgency. As elected leaders and/or paid executives, our leaders have been given the responsibility to lead.

"Leadership in this instance means taking immediate and urgent steps that will Fix the Fixtures, give the Association back to its grassroots members and restore the GAA to being a community-based Gaelic Games and culture organisation with the club at its core."