GAA invite Nphet to provide evidence backing up decision to 'curtail its activities'

The GAA have issued a public invite to Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn to "present the empirical evidence which informed the requirement for the Association to curtail its activities" following today's announcement that all sport would go behind-closed-doors until September 13.

In a brief statement on their official website, the GAA said: "Following this evening's unexpected announcement the GAA invites Dr Ronan Glynn and NPHET to present the empirical evidence which informed the requirement for the Association to curtail its activities.

"The Association will tonight be issuing an invitation to Dr Glynn to meet with its Covid Advisory Group in this regard without delay.

"The GAA and its members remain at all times committed to protecting public health."

Speaking at today’s announcement, Glynn justified the measure, saying Nphet had "not had significant issues arising out of sport per se.

"We're saying that sport can continue, it's what has been happening before and after matches, people congregating, travelling together.

"Team-mates can travel to and from and that's 30 people, but that's 30 people as opposed to 230 people or 200.

"It's natural to try to paint each of these things as black and white but there is no situation where you can be absolutely safe from this virus unless you stay in your house and meet nobody and we can't continue on like that."

