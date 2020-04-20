GAA 'hopeful' of staging Championships this year as 'Plan B' discussed

THE GAA remains "hopeful" about staging a 2020 inter-county championship season, despite the grim weekend warning of Health Minister Simon Harris that it was "highly unlikely we're going to be seeing mass gatherings" any time this year.

However, a top Croke Park official has accepted that a return of club activity before inter-county games is a "far likelier" scenario as Irish sport continues to grapple with the dire consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GAA's director of communications, Alan Milton, spoke about the new realities facing the Association when appearing on Off The Ball AM this morning.

Recent Government pronouncements, most especially by Minister Harris in The Sunday Independent, have fuelled fears about the GAA's ability run off its flagship championships.

Asked if he was hopeful of seeing some action this year, Milton said: "I'm certainly hopeful. I think you're right – the weekend represented something of a water change, if those sentiments are to ring true.

"To the best of my knowledge, what we heard is not official Government policy as of yet and we'd expect it to be communicated differently if it becomes official Government policy.

"Having said that, the Minister for Health has a responsibility to citizens to outline what he sees are the threats and the realities that all citizens of Ireland have to face, not just sporting people.

"We all get caught up in the minutiae of sport, but people have far bigger issues at hand – frontline workers and people with sick people in their families. So, I think there's an element of perspective required.

"I think most people who have watched this and followed this story would accept that club activity is far likelier to return earlier – and that's very obvious as to why that might be, in terms of smaller crowds turning up to watch games."

The GAA has already prepared for all eventualities by organising a Special Congress last Friday, which effectively gave its Management Committee the power to change competition structures where required in the current public health emergency.

While the GAA is keeping various options on the table, Milton expanded: "Our scenario planning was based on two different things. The first one was the amount of time that we might have to play competitions, and the second one was what format they would have to take, dependant on the time that we would have.

"It's easy to draw the conclusion that you wouldn't be able to facilitate round-robin group stages at quarter-final in football, or round-robin group stages in Munster and Leinster in championships for hurling.

"So, in that scenario you're looking at two potential models in my view. The first one was the traditional back door system that we had or, Plan B, possibly a straight knockout.

"But I can honestly say that the idea of playing games behind closed doors has not been seriously considered at this stage, and I think it's a profound decision for the GAA to take – if it has to take it.

"But I think it would only really come into sharp focus if it means no championship at all, or a championship behind closed doors.

"And, of course, as it has been alluded to by some of the commentary this morning, I think it's a very, very different conversation to be had with our players if that was an ask of them. It may be an unfair ask on amateur sportspeople, depending on what their personal circumstances are."

On the possibility of starting a championship later this year but then finishing it in 2021, the communications director said: "As we start to motor towards mid-July, if things begin to crystalise, I think a conversation about the possibility of having something to spill over into 2021 could feature in that conversation.

"The GAA, as you're probably aware historically, has a good track record of finishing championships late when it had to do so. I'm glad to say that was a long, long time ago.

"But I'm sure if we have to be flexible and we have to be creative in getting competitions played no matter how we'd do it, we'll definitely look at that in earnest."

Milton also addressed the huge financial 'hit' facing Croke Park if the current sporting lockdown extends deep into the year.

"The director-general (Tom Ryan) was out in front already and he said that the season, without games, could cost the GAA €60m," he outlined.

"We don't exist to make money but, like everybody else, you have to pay your bills. We have a large network of people employed around the country promoting Gaelic games at grassroots levels, and they'd be uppermost in our thoughts as well.

"The broadcasters and the sponsors up to this point have been hugely supportive and very understanding, and I think there's been a real sense of everybody being in this together.

"But there will come a time, if we have no games to promote … you're looking at a very, very grave scenario," he warned.

"While it's not as serious as what's going on out there, it's very, very serious to everybody who's involved in the GAA and who's employed by the GAA.

"There are scenarios that I sincerely hope we don't have to comprehend, but we're duty-bound to ensure that we prepare for them in case they do arise."

Online Editors