GAA has little left in its arsenal to deal with ongoing abuse of refs

In late June the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sports and Media published the findings of its report on ‘The Elimination of Abuse Directed Towards Referees, Officials and Players in Sport’.

There were 11 recommendations in all but the one that jumped out most was the potential withdrawal of public funding for sports clubs and organisations if they are found not to be doing enough to deal with abuse of players, referees and officials.

In other words, if there was a track record of continued abuse of match officials by a particular club or negligence towards abuse by a federation, sports capital or participation grants could be withheld.

It was an interesting approach. Rather than deal directly with the individual or individuals delivering the abuse, the cue from this committee, made up of TDs and senators, is to penalise the collective bodies they represent.

Is the GAA coming to a point where a similar approach, beyond financial penalties, may have to be adopted to potentially offer greater protection to match officials in light of the latest alleged assault on a referee in Wexford to consider punishing the team, not just the individual, to send out a clearer, starker message?

What if referees themselves decided to boycott a particular club whose officials or supporters had engaged in abuse and not done enough to quell it?

It would be a radical move, not without its shortcomings as those innocent of such conduct pay a heavy price.

It appears that the referee in charge of a Wexford Junior A match involving St Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island on Sunday morning was allegedly struck after the game, knocking him to the ground.

The Irish Independent understands that one of his umpires, who had moved in to protect the referee when he was on the ground, was caught in the subsequent crossfire. The incident was deemed serious enough to warrant Garda interest.

It is the second such incident in a matter of weeks that Wexford GAA has found itself dealing with, following on from alleged physical abuse towards another referee after a Junior B hurling match between Naomh Éanna and Na Fianna/Clonard in August that resulted in a Naomh Éanna club member picking up a 72-week ban.

Only a month earlier a Roscommon referee was knocked to the ground during a minor match with a member of the backroom team of one of the teams involved being hit with a 96-week ban as a consequence.

At the time, the publicity surrounding this incident was so great, with footage of the referee lying on the ground in the aftermath, that you felt it could act as a potential deterrent for future similar incidents in the short term, not just those involving referees but general disorder.

But memories are clearly short as the latest incident in Wexford underlines. Over the weekend another minor match in Mayo between Westport and Castlebar in Mayo was abandoned, arising out of an altercation that involved one of the players and an adult who had made his way out on to the playing field, inflaming the situation further.

In Kerry, two games have also been abandoned in recent weeks, one U-15 football game after a mentor to one of the teams involved, Cordal, was allegedly assaulted along the sideline.

The referee had indicated a willingness to continue on after the incident but other Cordal officials took the team off the field in protest and the matter is now in the hands of the East Kerry Board’s Coiste na nÓg.

Only the week before last an U-11 hurling match in the county was abandoned by a referee because of alleged persistent abuse by a team mentor from one of the teams involved.

Ironically, the game was being played without scores being taken and under the silent protocols that some underage competitions adopt to take the heat out of sidelines.

It goes without saying that thousands of underage adult games pass off peacefully each weekend and respect for referees is maintained.

And rival sports are not immune to it either.

In fact, the genesis of the Oireachtas committee report mentioned above stemmed from the cancellation of 550 underage soccer games across the North Dublin Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League, the Metropolitan Girls League, and the Eastern Women’s Football League in response to concerns around the treatment of referees who downed tools last November.

But the cycle of violence and abuse is recurring and each year, around this time, you can almost set your clock by such incidents flaring up on GAA pitches.

All the rhetoric about ‘Respect’ campaigns and all the maximum use of suspensions, 96 weeks, don’t appear to be working as deterrents. Nor is the publicity attached to such incidents, highlighted even more in a social media age.

The Wexford chairman Micheál Martin raised an interesting point yesterday when he recalled an education conference he attended in his capacity as a school principal 10 years ago that underlined a growing erosion for the respect and authority for decision-makers at all levels in society. The GAA is most certainly impacted by this.

Martin has highlighted the problems down the road of referee scarcity with the split-season now compressing games together more, thereby demanding more from a smaller pool of referees who are more content to take charge of ladies football or camogie games because the prospect of abuse is much lower.

Recent incidents in Wexford, Roscommon and Kerry, not to mention other counties where they don’t come to light so easily, only exacerbate the situation, potentially impacting on numbers further down the line.

What’s left in the GAA’s arsenal to deal with it? Not much. Penalising teams has its shortcomings but where do you draw the line between the various levels of abuse meted out? Zero tolerance would leave a lot of teams out of business.

Legislation around unauthorised incursions on to a sports field could help too but there is no appetite at Government level for it and it would be difficult to police.

Ultimately, the power lies with the referees themselves. Withdrawing services from particular teams or clubs could soon bring a change of attitude.