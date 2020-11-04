GAA fixtures task force propose ending pre-season competitions with split season and July All-Ireland finals on table

The Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force (FCRTF) is recommending the abolition of pre-season provincial competitions and a new January 1 commencement date for inter-county training to allow for a much more enhanced close season.

The FCRTF has delivered an updated report on the restructuring and rebalancing of the GAA calendar, work which has been ongoing since June 2019 but which has accelerated again since August following GAA president John Horan's request to look at the shape that a' split season' (inter-county and club competitions having their own windows without overlap) might take.

Horan made his request on the back of feedback with counties that got their club programmes underway last July, allowing inter-county players less restricted involvement with their clubs in that schedule.

The abolition of pre-season competitions - O'Byrne, McKenna and McGrath Cups and the Connacht League, leaving the Allianz League as the competitive starting point at the end of January, would reduce the requirement for a longer preparatory lead-in.

The Task Force is strongly recommending that the GAA returns to a schedule that would complete the inter-county competitions first before club championships could get underway, citing the need to complete club finals in late April and early May if it was the other way around.

The potential for a split season, something the same group had cautioned against less than 12 months ago, became more obvious as the club season took hold during the summer, the GAA's head of games, clubs and player welfare and Task Force secretary Feargal McGill acknowledged at a media presentation today.

Any move towards a split season would not result in more weekends that county players would have with their club but it would improve the quality of that time, it was suggested.

Among the advantages cited by players, management and supporters generally with playing the club season in such a contained fashion, which the Task Force noted, were the absence of "crossover between the inter-county and club seasons, no interruptions due to the county game, no ambiguity over player availability, and more regularity and certainty in the planning of club fixture programmes."

They had originally discussed the concept of a split season, that would eliminate the need for an April/May 'club window' with All-Ireland hurling and football finals most likely taking place over the second and third weekends of July but didn't recommend it in the belief that it would not carry sufficient support.

But the experience of the pandemic-forced changes during the summer has shifted the ground considerably and the Task Force is now formally recognising that.

The group is sticking by its original four proposals for structural change to the season, two of which are significant.

One is based on the existing football league, followed by four eight-team provincial championships each split into two, the other would have four round robin provincial championships in the spring followed by a league based championships, four eight-team divisions based on the current model with 10 teams - five Div 1, three Div 2 and Div 3 and 4 winners - proceeding to play offs - with Division Three and Four teams who don't make those play offs entering the Tailteann Cup.

To strike the balance of four provincial groups of eight as one of the plans requires, it still needs some movement between provinces and the group are proposing that league placings become relevant with the six lowest placed teams in Leinster playing off in a preliminary round with the losers going to Munster (two) and Connacht (one). The other Connacht place would be filled by a similar Ulster preliminary round outcome, the losers between the two lowest-placed league teams heading west.

The status quo (2018-2019 structure) and the pre 2018 provincial championship/qualifier structure are the third and fourth proposals that will also be put forward for discussion.

New York, who were originally excluded from the plans with a suggestion that they play the winners of the Tailteann Cup, will now be accommodated in the Tailteann Cup.

Other original recommendations which the Task Force are proposing change around are the completion of schools competitions by the weekend after St Patrick's Day, rather than the fifth weekend of the year as originally envisaged for football, a deadline prompted by the potential overlap with a February/March U-20 football championship which triggered quite a bit of adverse commentary from some of those involved in the schools game. All-Ireland finals for C and D competitions will also be restored, provided they too finish by the weekend after St Patrick's Day.

The GAA plans a consultation period between now and December that will involve a number of webinars for county officials in each province, club representatives and inter-county players.

It is planned to have motions relative to the structures and timing put to Congress next February with a view to having something in place for 2022.

