GAA fans well served with live TV schedule for National League

Limerick will face Tipperary in Allianz League action in front of the cameras on May 8

Supporters may still be locked out of GAA matches but they will be well served with plenty of live National League action on TV.

TG4 have announced their 25-game schedule to go with confirmation of the 11 games Eir are set to broadcast.

The GAA have also confirmed that all football games from divisions one to four and all division one hurling matches that are not shown by a national broadcaster will be available to supporters on GAAGO.

Host counties in Divisions Two and Three of the hurling league will be entitled to stream their own games meaning that every game that will be played in the upcoming league season will be available to watch.

The action gets underway in hurling on Saturday May 8 with Eir showing Dublin versus Kilkenny at 3.45 while Tipperary's visit to All-Ireland champions Limerick throws-in at 5.30. TG4 will show Westmeath’s clash with Galway at 2.0.

On Sunday, Wexford’s clash with Laois, Cork’s date with Waterford and Clare’s long trek to Antrim will also be shown meaning all six Division One hurling matches on the opening weekend will be shown live on television.

Football coverage starts the following weekend with Tyrone's game with Donegal down for decision on Saturday at 5.0pm. Roscommon take on Dublin and Monaghan face Armagh on Sunday.

Irish language broadcaster TG4 will broadcast at least four live games every weekend with some games featuring on the TG4 player app.

Eir have committed to seeing out their contract despite announcing their intention to step away from bidding for broadcast rights.