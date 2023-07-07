GAA expecting 100,000 fans in Croke Park for All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

Croke Park during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final between Dublin and Mayo. Photo: Sportsfile

The GAA are expecting somewhere in the region of 100,000 supporters to pass through Croke Park’s turnstiles this weekend as the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals begin the final month of the inter-county season.

Croke Park sources say they are currently anticipating a crowd of more than 60,000 for Sunday’s clash between Kilkenny and Clare, with tomorrow’s meeting of All-Ireland champions Limerick and Galway set to bring 40,000-45,000 to GAA HQ.

If those predictions prove correct, it would represent an improvement in crowds for the corresponding games last year.

Kilkenny and Clare drew an attendance of 39,626 for their last-four clash in 2022, albeit that was the Saturday evening game.

Limerick and Galway, meanwhile, played off in front of 52,215 the following day.

Other than 2020, when the championship was played behind closed doors, and ’21, when crowds were restricted, that was the first time the combined attendance of the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals dropped below the 100,000 mark since 2016.

The GAA are expecting significant crowds again next weekend for the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals, although it remains to be seen whether either will sell out.

The only full-capacity occasion in Croke Park so far this year was last weekend’s Dublin v Mayo/Derry v Cork All-Ireland quarter-final double-header.

Dublin’s All-Ireland semi-final with Monaghan, which will be played after the Tailteann Cup decider between Meath and Down next Saturday, is expected to tip the 70,000 mark.