GAA delay decision on inter-county training for two more weeks with March start as a 'definite possibility'

Concern over the continuing high level of Covid infection in the community could push the start of the GAA season back even further, putting pressure on the revised calendar which was released in December.

The GAA's Covid Advisory Group met this evening and has advised that a cautious approach to return to play be continued for now.

Consequently, counties have been informed that it is too early to provide a definitive date on a return to inter-county training and the committee will meet again in two weeks time to consider the matter again.

A briefing note to counties from Director-General Tom Ryan tonight said it would be "irresponsible for the GAA to permit a return to collective training at his moment in time.”

But he did sound a more optimistic note, stating that “the commencement of competitions in the month of March is a definite possibility.”

Ryan has assured counties that at least a four-week pre-season would be allowed for before any competitions began.

The group is understood to have taken on board the views of one of its members, infectious diseases Professor Mary Horgan, who expressed the need for further caution.

Professor Horgan's views were instrumental in the GAA accelerating its return last summer when caution abounded among members of the same committee over the impact on transmission in a contact sport.

Last month, as Covid cases in the country surged, the GAA put back the commencement of inter-county training until at least the end of January, from the original January 15 date.

It quickly became apparent that it would be at least the end of February before any training start would be contemplated with the knock-on effect of the leagues, originally due to start on the weekend of February 27/28, being pushed back at least a month.

But even those plans could be compromised now with schools unlikely to be back until March, a guideline for any resumption of GAA activity.

Any further compression of time would inevitably force structural change to competitions as the GAA are keen to preserve as much time as possible for clubs, something Ryan has re-emphasised tonight.

The decision had already been taken to postpone the provincial championship draws, which were due to take place next week, for a further month.

Leinster GAA are again intent on finalising their semi-final draw for the football championship, only when all four quarter-finalists are known so that counties will not know months in advance that they are on the same side of the draw as Dublin.

