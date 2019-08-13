GAA defends 'shocking' €90 cost of stand tickets for the All-Ireland final

The GAA is defending its decision to hike the price of All Ireland final stand tickets to a record €90 - and has insisted there are no plans for a further increase.

The GAA is defending its decision to hike the price of All Ireland final stand tickets to a record €90 - and has insisted there are no plans for a further increase.

Laois hurling manager Eddie Brennan has branded the cost "shocking".

"There are youngsters who have attended all the games who are going to get nailed for €90 when the corpo brigade turn up," Mr Brennan said on social media.

Defending the decision, GAA president John Horan said it was the first time the cost had been changed since 2011 when it went up by the same price of €10 for the final.

Yesterday the GAA insisted it had "absolutely no plans" to increase ticket prices for games in 2020 after they jumped by nearly a third over the past decade.

The organisation raised eyebrows at the start of this year after raising prices by €10 for big final showdowns.

Ten years ago, in 2009, it cost €70 for a stand ticket to the final, meaning the price has increased by 28.5pc.

But the GAA says there are no plans to raise them again in the short term. The average prices for goods and services have increased by about 7pc during the same period.

GAA Newsletter

"We are a special organisation in that it's an amateur one which is volunteer-led so I think the ticket prices compare very favourably to other organisations," said Alan Milton, GAA communications manager.

"You could still bring a child here to see a game at the weekend for €5 and it stays that price up until the final."

Last week saw the GAA come under fire after fans encountered huge problems getting their hands on tickets to see last Saturday's Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland semi-final.

Some reported queueing for up to five hours at some of the ticket outlets and lengthy waiting times in SuperValu.

Part of the problem was attributed to issues with the GAA's distribution system, tickets.ie.

Mr Milton pledged last week to get to the root cause of the fiasco.

Asked if they had found out why there was a difficulty in fans securing tickets, he said it was a technical issue.

"It was an issue with software, we believe, that placed people in queues.

"We are of the opinion that there was a slight glitch there. We will be having an examination of it," he said.

Dublin's defence of their title as All-Ireland Senior Football champions - and attempt to secure a historic fifth title in a row - will take place in Croke Park when they take on Kerry on September 1.

Irish Independent