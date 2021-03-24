GAA considering levy on all clubs to help fund ‘loss of wages' cover

Croke Park chiefs are considering a levy on all clubs to help fund a restoration of the GAA’s loss of wages cover for injured players.

This option was revealed in a circular issued to all GAA units from president Larry McCarthy and director-general Tom Ryan.

It follows strong negative reaction from clubs and counties to last December’s announcement that cover for loss of wages was being paused indefinitely.

Today’s circular reveals: “Following discussion at a meeting of Central Council on Saturday 20th March last, it was agreed to review the following two options as alternatives to the current pause that has been applied to the loss of wages cover that forms part of the wider Player Injury Benefit Fund.

“1: Offer all our playing members who may feel that loss of wages cover is a prerequisite for participation in GAA activities for 2021 to individually subscribe to a stand-alone GAA endorsed personal injury cover plan for 2021.

“2: Review the 2021 Injury fund premium payable by each of the 1,500 units and potentially increase this premium by 25pc to partly cover €1.3m of the forecasted €3m fund deficit to May 2022 if loss of wages cover is to be reinstated during this term. The funds ongoing deficit is primarily due to the absence of gate receipts during this term which ordinarily subvents the shortfall in the fund annually.”

Even amid renewed fears that a potential fourth Covid-19 wave could further delay a resumption of sporting activity, the GAA offered an upbeat assessment about what summer holds in store.

“In a general context, while there are undoubtedly some challenges ahead for the Association, there is also plenty of hope that with the availability of vaccines and the roll out of the inoculation programmes North and South of the border, a summer filled with Gaelic Games activity lies ahead,” the circular predicted.

“In the meantime, we await the upcoming government announcements and will continue to communicate regularly with all units. We also request that you keep yourself updated with all communications given the fluid situation that we now find ourselves operating in.

“Finally, we want to remind you all of the importance of personal responsibility for our actions in relation to Covid-19 as we work together to ensure the safety of everyone in our community.”

Ahead of a likely Government announcement next week on potential changes to Covid-19 restrictions, GAA chiefs stress that they “have not decided on what competitions may or may not be facilitated in any revised national fixture programme for 2021. As we have stated previously, such decisions will be a factor of how much time is ultimately available to us, both for an inter county season and for the broader participation levels that will be necessary for a meaningful club season at both adult and underage levels.”

