GAA Congress: New measures approved to apply harsher penalties against team officials

A raft of new measures have been approved by GAA Congress chiefly aimed at applying harsher penalties on team officials who commit acts of indiscipline.

Chief among them is the lifting of a suspension from eight weeks to 12 weeks for any team official charged with physical interference with an opposing team official or player.

And a suspension picked up by a team official for an indiscretion at an underage match will be doubled, Congress has agreed.

Match suspensions as part of time suspensions has also been approved, resulting in a team official sitting out one or two games even if those games fall outside the period of the time suspension.

And team officials will no longer be able to manage, communicate, direct or assist with the preparation of a team at any stage during the period of a suspension.

However, a further motion that would suspend a chairman and secretary for 12 weeks if a team official did not comply with that prohibition on engagement did not gain support, generating just 21pc of the available vote.

"It's not workable and over the top," said Fermanagh delegate Phil Flanagan who said he was chairman of his club and secretary of his county's CCC and if he was suspended for his manager's non compliance with the terms of a suspension, the impact would be doubled.

"Managers won't care a damn about chairmen and secretaries," Flanagan warned.

Central Hearings Committee chairman Brian Rennick, proposing the motion, said such suspensions needed to be "meaningful because at the moment they're not."

A proposal to allow a hearings committee to double the minimum suspension for a case that is considered "frivolous or vexatious" or "not solely based on procedural or technical arguments" was also lost.

Rennick said that defendants who came before hearings committees knowing they committed the infraction but were trying to get off because there may be a technical breach or procedural or administrative function was "contrary to the ethos of sport," he said.

"There is a cultural issue here, it's unsportsmanlike. We're not intending to deny the fundamental right any player has, it's about culture and sport."

But a number of delegates spoke against it, questioning if the threat of double a suspension under those terms was fair.

"The right to appeal is fundamental in any judicial system," said Galway chair Paul Bellew.

In all 16 of the 18 motions relating to discipline, that were crafted by a committee led by GAA president Larry McCarthy and involved the head of CCCC Derek Kent, Rennick and CAC Matt Shaw, were passed. Most were of a technical variety.

The Standing Committee on Playing Rules (SCOPR) were successful in making the 45-metre line the starting point for all players, bar the four contesting, for a hurling throw in to avoid "scrum" situations, as committee chair David Hassan described it.

He also said it impacted on the "integrity of the start of a hurling game."

Players currently only have to be behind the 65-metre line, much closer to the throw in point.

The SCOPR also got approval to have a free or sideline retaken when an opposing player shakes an upright, as per Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford in last year's All-Ireland semi-final when Sean O'Shea took his match-winning kick at the end.