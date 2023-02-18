GAA Congress: Move to revert to U-18 for inter-county minor competitions resisted

Delegates at the top table, from left, GAA trustee John Joe O'Carroll, GAA trustee Ned Quinn, Munster GAA chairman Ger Ryan, Ulster GAA president Ciarán McLaughlin, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy, Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA Tom Ryan, outgoing Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan, Connacht GAA president John Murphy and Britain GAA president Noel O'Sullivan during day two of the GAA Annual Congress 2023 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Inter-county minor will remain an U-17 competition after attempts to restore it to U-18 were resisted.

At this morning's session of GAA Congress, just 32pc supported motions from Tyrone, Kerry and Longford proposing a return to U-18.

The motion was rejected largely on the basis that it would increase the pressures on elite players in their 18th year who would again be eligible for inter-county minor teams and their club's adult teams too, in addition to second level activity.

Armagh delegate Paul Duggan told the gathering that the Association was "duty bound to try and limit the number of teams that a talented 18 year is available for," adding that Congress would be doing a "great disservice to the welfare of our young players," if the motion for change was carried.

Michael Geoghegan, the GAA's Development Committee chair, addressed delegates and highlighted the case of a player who made his inter-county senior debut in 2013 and 10 years on, while still a member of that inter-county squad, told how that player had only played 453 minutes for that county because of injuries he associated with overuse at a young age.

"At 18 all he wanted to do was play sport. He ended up training twice a day sometimes and over those 10 years suffered major injuries to both knees, shoulders, ankles and calf," said Geoghegan. "He feels himself that most of his injury problems are due to over training and overload in those early years."

Resistance for change also came from GPA chief executive Tom Parsons who highlighted his own multi-eligibility challenges as an 18 to 21-year-old.

Parsons said the GAA would be going down the "slippery slope" if they did not accept the guidance being provided by medical experts on the issue.

That expertise was provided to Congress by Dr Pat O'Neill, the former Dublin footballer who chaired a task force on player burnout that presented its findings in 2008. Many of the same issues prevalent then with sports injury were still prevalent now, O'Neill reminded delegates.

Support for the motion to revert to U-18 came from Cork chief executive Kevin O'Donovan who said there had been a "sea change" since the burnout report was published.

O'Donovan said that by switching to U-17 some years ago "all we have done is pushed that training load down another year and increased pressure on development squads down another year.

"We have made it even worse, U-17 as development grade has failed," he suggested. "We are all complicit in that. Are we really saying the Tipperary-Offaly All-Ireland minor hurling final was a development competition? It simply wasn't."

O'Donovan suggested clashes with third level and senior inter-county games was a much more pressing issue.

"There are Division 2 games that are championship games taking place this weekend. Asking managers to set aside players for third level is just not viable.

Longford's Derek Fahy, a former inter-county referee, said the issue of burnout was the number of times teams trained and that should be addressed, adding his voice that U-17 as inter-county minor had failed.

"Our main concern is the amount of young players being lost between U-17 and U-20. By changing back to U-18, it would reduce that drop out," he suggested.

Age grades at club level were also discussed. GAA's Central Council had already presented and passed three options to counties on the contentious issue last month, one which kept the status quo (odd-numbered from U-17 down with decoupling from adult at U-17), one which moved to even-numbered (U-18 down with decoupling from adult at U-18) and a third option that offered counties the choice of switching to even-numbered grades but with decoupling at U-17.

A motion supported by multiple counties to build into rule again even numbered grades from U-18 down was defeated, gaining just 20.6pc of the available vote.

GAA Congress approves Wexford call for relaxation of inter-county U-20-senior restrictions with seven-day window to apply

Inter-county U-20 players will no longer be ineligible for that championship grade if they play in a senior championship match after a Wexford motion got 82pc Congress approval.

It's a relaxation of the rule that prevented Limerick's Cathal O'Neill, among others, from playing in the U-20 campaign after he had come on as a substitute in the opening round of the Munster SHC round robin.

A seven-day window, running from Friday to Thursday, will apply however whereby the player could only play in either a senior or U-20 game but not both.

Proposing the change, Wexford chair Micheal Martin said that loads on players were now being "managed very well and we should trust counties."

He cited a "negative psychological impact" on a player who featured for 15 minutes in a senior championship match last year but did not play again for either senior or U-20.

Limerick lost the All-Ireland U-20 final to Kilkenny last May but had O'Neill been available, the result may well have been different.

The restriction was put in place due to the threat of overuse of players in that category but Wexford's 'seven-day' stipulation convinced enough to relax what's in place.

Britain's motion to increase the penalty for acts, deedd or words of a racist, sectarian or anti inclusion/diversity nature from two matches to a 48-week suspension was also carried with almost 92pc.

There is an opportunity for that suspension to be halved however if an appropriate training course is undertaken.

Kerry will have access to the Munster SHC round robin as a six-team competition if they are to win the Joe McDonagh Cup in the future.

Congress gave 91.2pc to a Munster proposal that would still have 11 teams in the Liam MacCarthy Cup, with five and six team provincial competitions determined by participants.