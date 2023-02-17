GAA Congress: Meet the three contenders running to become GAA President

Jarlath Burns is running for GAA president for the second time. Photo: Sportsfile

Ahead of GAA Congress tonight, we have spoken to all three presidential candidates looking to replace Larry McCarthy as one of the Association's main leaders.

Pat Teehan, Niall Erskine and Jarlath Burns have plead their cases to GAA members around Ireland and tonight the voters will have their say.

In an interview with Michael Verney, Donegal man Erskine said one of his priorities would be to help so-called 'weaker counties' and says the GAA needs to 'reorientate' it's finances.

Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan, who is hoping to win the top job, spoke to Colm Keys about the need for the GAA to improve its communications.

"Bad news won’t improve. The sooner it’s out the better. People appreciate that," he said.

Former Armagh GAA star Jarlath Burns made the integrity of amateur status a priority in his interview with Colm Keys, and also discussed the thorny issue of payments to managers.

Whoever comes out on top, it is sure to be a fascinating night of intrigue as the GAA elect a new president.