GAA Congress backs move towards LGFA and camogie integration but motion to introduce U-19 grade fails to pass

The Gaelic Players Association motion to GAA Congress for priority to be given to integration with the LGFA and Camogie Association has been carried with 89.8pc support.

As expected the GPA proposal met with no vocal opposition with former GAA president Liam O’Neill giving it a ringing endorsement, having tried and failed himself to get it over the line in his term between 2012 and 2015.

The motion, he said was “affirmation of the stance we took nine years ago” adding that he was on the record as saying the failure to bring integration was the “biggest disappointment of my three years.

“It’s up to us all to embrace the opportunity,” he said. “I wanted equality then and I want it now. If we were designing the GAA now we would not design what we have,” he said.

“The opportunities are boundless and endless. It will take patience and a willingness to change. But there is no more unstoppable force than an idea whose time has come.”

GAA president Larry McCarthy, in acknowledging the outcome, said that the title of the five-year Strategic Report, due out soon, was ‘Towards One GAA For All’ which was an indication of current thinking, he inferred.

The motion was proposed by Maria Kinsella, co-chair of the GPA executive and had further support from Antrim chairman Ciarán McCavana who suggested that the gatekeepers who were “stopping equality should be called out. Let’s expose the people who don’t want equality and (let them) explain why,” he said.

Former Cork chair Tracey Kennedy said there was now a “clear onus to speed up the process.”

The sin bin/penalty in hurling and football, introduced for one year in 2021, has been extended for a further two years with the yellow card in hurling now becoming a black card for the three offences in question, a cosmetic change bringing uniformity with football.

One tweak will see sin bins and penalties apply only if the cynical fouls in question occur 25 metres or more from either sideline inside the 20-metre line. The semi-circular arc will still be in the sin bin/penalty area.

Earlier in the day McCarthy used his address to Congress to urge the Government to legislate for online abuse against amateur players.

“I believe that the protection of amateur athletes and officials, in particular GAA, LGFA and Camogie players, through legislation should be investigated.

“The legislation would penalise severe, personal, and excessive criticism of amateur athletes and volunteers. A Protection of Volunteers in Amateur Sport Act might be considered by the Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media.

“This could entail the design and implementation of a means to initially identify, and then penalise, people who abuse amateur athletes and volunteer sport officials.”

McCarthy also remembered Ashling Murphy who was tragically murdered in Tullamore last month. Ashling was a Kilcormac-Killoughey camogie player and McCarthy suggested that GAA coaches take time on International Womens Day next month, March 8, to talk to players about greater respect for women.

“Take one minute to mention to your team about respecting your female friends. Take a minute to call your buddy out if you don’t think what they are doing is right.

“It is a very simple idea. It is a simple gesture in memory of a wonderful young woman which hopefully will have an impact in creating a more respectful society,” he said.

As expected the ‘green’ football championship proposal, splitting the qualifiers into two separate groups of 16 playing for Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups after the provincial championships was carried overwhelmingly (94.7pc), lifting the number of championship games from 60 in 2017 (pre super eights) to 99. But a motion to replace the current All-Ireland under-20 competition at inter-county level with under-19 and giving minor development status failed despite strong arguments in favour of it.

The chairman of the GAA’s coaching and games development committee and former Galway footballer John Tobin spoke of “adult demands, adult expectations, adult measurements, adult competencies and imposing them on 16-17-year-old teenagers.” But with 55.6pc support, it’s expected to be revisited.

A move to give power to counties to set their own priority underage grades, effectively allowing minor to become under-18 again at club level, was rejected, gaining 39.5pc of the vote.

A Special Congress may be on the cards to revisit underage grades at both club and inter-county level later this year.