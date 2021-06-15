GAA confirms 2,400 fans allowed into Croke Park for Allianz Division 3 football final

A crowd of 2,400 will be allowed into Croke Park on Saturday for the Allianz NFL Division 3 final. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The GAA has confirmed that 2,400 spectators will be allowed into Croke Park for Saturday's Allianz Football League Division 3 final between Derry and Offaly.

The game will be the GAA's first pilot event to assess the impact of greater crowds at venues.

On Sunday the Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 camogie final between Galway and Kilkenny will have 3,000 spectators in attendance.

Tickets for the Division 3 league final can be accessed at https://am.ticketmaster.com/gaa/crokeparkbab#/

Further GAA pilot events will take place over the remainder of the month and into early July including the ladies football final on the weekend after next, the Munster hurling semi-final between Cork and Limerick in Thurles and the Connacht football semi-final between Roscommon and Galway on the following day, Sunday July 4.

Currently there are only 200 spectators allowed into venues with a 5,000 capacity or more but that will lift to 500 beyond July 5 and there is hope that numbers at pilot events will increase through July before a further loosening of restrictions in August.