GAA confirm that senior inter-county challenge matches now permitted with immediate effect

Inter-county challenge matches on pitches around the country are now permitted. Stock image.

The GAA have informed units that senior inter-county challenge games are permitted from today.

Previous government advice stated that counties could arrange challenges from next Monday. However a missive sent this evening has seen that date moved forward.

“Further to our earlier communication, we have received an update from Government in relation to the position on Senior Inter County Challenge games,” read the statement.

“The date from which these are permitted has been brought forward from May 10 and they are now permitted from today’s date, May 5.”

The hurling leagues start this weekend with football competitions getting underway next weekend and the relaxation of rules may see football counties scramble to arrange matches for the coming days.