GAA confirm pitches to open for training next Wednesday with full contact sessions from June 29

Groundsman Austin Kinsella attends to the pitch at Fenagh GAA Club, Co Carlow recently in preparation for a return to football and hurling. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

GAA pitches around the country, which have been closed since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will re-open for adult training on Wednesday next, June 24, five days earlier than initially planned, with a return to full contact training allowed from June 29.

And club fixtures may resume from Friday July 17, rather than July 31 as earlier indicated, the GAA has disclosed after a meeting of its Covid Advisory Committee today.

A joint statement from the GAA, and the camogie and ladies football associations, also revealed that minor and teams in younger age categories may return to training on Saturday, June 27, and participate in full contact from June 29, in line with adult teams.

Before full contact on June 29, all teams training must do so on a non-contact basis. Players and mentors will also need to have completed an e-learning module and follow strict control and distancing measures.

A maximum of 15 players will be allowed in a designated part of the field in the 26 southern counties, with a maximum of ten permitted in the six counties.

The GAA said it was “awaiting guidance” from the Northern Ireland Executive in relation to the six counties around contact training, before advising further. The restriction on participants only attending training will be relaxed from June 29 subject to a maximum of 200 people being allowed in the ground, observing the latest Government guidelines.

There has been no change to the inter-county dates, with September 14 earmarked for a return to county training and October 17 for a start to county competition.

Club dressing rooms will remain closed until July 20, with existing control measures for players and mentors including the completion of a health questionnaire remaining in place.

The Advisory Committee is considering the position in relation to other GAA buildings such as club bars, gyms and handball alleys. Guidance on this is expected before June 29.

