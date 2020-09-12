GAA confirm formal plans to hold 2020 All-Ireland senior, under-20 and minor inter-county Championships

The GAA have confirmed formal plans to stage the All-Ireland senior, under-20 and minor inter-county football and hurling Championships for 2020.

In a statement issued on Saturday afternoon, the association's 's Ard Chomhairle said that after "positive interaction with the Government, an understanding that specific financial supports will be made available" had been reached.

With the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on funding, the association is putting strict financial controls in place in relation to the costs and preparation of teams.

"A plan and a series of protocols produced by the Association’s Covid Advisory Group, and which will facilitate the safe staging of inter-county games, will be circulated to counties," the statement added.

With questions remaining over travel to and from the UK, it has been agreed that London, Warwickshire and Lancashire will not take part this season.

It was also confirmed that the "special emergency powers for the administration of the Association have been re-approved and extended until December 4."

Online Editors