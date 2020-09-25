GAA confident inter-county teams won't be ruled out of championship over Covid cases

The GAA is not anticipating any counties being forced out of the forthcoming inter-county championships because of Covid-19 cases.

The national fixtures plan for the remaining league and championship games have been released this afternoon, plotting a path for the GAA from mid-October until the All-Ireland football final on December 19.

As case numbers rise and with little or no room for postponements the GAA's director of games Feargal McGill has made it clear there will be no facility to postpone games unless there is a 13-day window involved.

Only the Munster hurling and football finals and All-Ireland semi-finals and finals can be accommodated in that regard.

"There have been no instances where an entire team been ruled out so we're not really anticipating that," said McGill.

The GAA's Croke Park headquarters. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The GAA's Croke Park headquarters. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"There will be instances where two, three or four players can't participate because they are Covid positive or they are considered close contacts. The calendar doesn't allow much time for postponements.

"One of the regulations that will be going into our competitions is that we'll only be able to grant postponements where there is a 13-day window," he confirmed, adding that a "limited" rapid testing programme is at tender stage. But he added that it won't be at the scale of some of those in operation for professional sports.

Leinster GAA has opted to hold off on confirming venues for its forthcoming provincial football and hurling championships because of uncertainty over Covid-19 surges in Dublin.

Leinster had intended to use Croke Park for quite a number of matches but that plan is very much up in the air now with just the football final confirmed for headquarters on Saturday, November 21 at 7pm, to coincide with the centenary commemoration of 'Bloody Sunday' in Croke Park.

The Dublin/Laois quarter-final and Galway/Wexford semi-final in hurling both have Saturday evening throw in timed with, presumably, Croke Park in mind, the first game taking place on Saturday, October 24 with the first semi-final a week later.

The Leinster hurling final will also be a Saturday evening fixture, November 8 with O'Moore Park in Portlaoise the only realistic venue if Croke Park is ruled out.

As things stand, with Dublin at level three status in the Government's 'Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with Covid-19' document, no supporters could attend games in Dublin where two of the province's four floodlit venues suitable for inter-county games and TV coverage are.

Saturday games will vary in times from 1.15pm when Monaghan host Cavan in Clones to 7pm, throw in time for the Leinster football final.

Munster, Connacht and Ulster have held off on venues for their football deciders as they await the participants but Cork will play Kerry in Pairc Ui Chaoimh if it happens while it's Galway's turn to host Mayo in Pearse Stadium, should that fixture arise. Ulster have already ruled out St Tiernach's Park in Clones because for the final because of the absence of floodlights.

The Connacht football final has been timed for 1.30pn on Sunday, November 15 with the Munster hurling final at 4pm later that day.

Dublin's opening match of their pursuit of a sixth successive All-Ireland football title, a Leinster quarter-final, has been timed for 6.15 on Saturday, November 7, suggesting Croke Park or O'Moore Park, and not Cusack Park in Mullingar as Westmeath were hoping, will be the venue.

Many of Dublin's players have never played a league match in Parnell Park but they will when they meet Meath in the sixth round on Saturday, October 17 at 7pm.

Dublin have played all their home league games in Croke Park since 2011 and the advent of the 'spring series' which became a huge promotional tool for the game in the capital.

But with such strict crowd limits in place, Croke Park is not a feasible option for this game. Dublin's last league match in Parnell Park was against Galway in 2010.

In a break with tradition not all the last round league games will be played at the same time.

Because of the logistics Donegal's away game to Kerry in Austin Stack Park is timed for Saturday, October 24 at 2pm, 24 hours before the other Division One games take place. With no finals the importance of the final standings have been diminished slightly, notwithstanding the threat of relegation.

As expected the All-Ireland U-20 semi-finals have been fixed for Saturday October 17 with Tyrone and Dublin meeting in Kingspan Breffni Park and Kerry and Galway in action at the LIT Gaelic grounds in Limerick.

The U-20 final will be played on the following Friday.

The U-20 hurling final will be played between the Leinster and Munster provincial champions on Sunday, November 22.

