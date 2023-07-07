GAA condemns the stabbing of two match officials at Tyrone U16 Gaelic football match ‘in the strongest terms’

SDLP politician and former Armagh footballer Justin McNulty insists ‘the Rubicon has been crossed’

The GAA has condemned the attacks on two match officials in Tyrone

Croke Park has condemned "in the strongest terms" the shocking scenes that resulted in two match officials being stabbed during an Under-16 Gaelic football match in Tyrone last night.

One of the injured men, who was acting as umpire, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged while the referee received treatment at the scene.

A man in his 40s was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

The incident at Paddy Cullen Park in Cookstown - where Cookstown Father Rocks were playing Fintona Pearses in a championship semi-final – has generated widespread shock and revulsion.

Verbal and physical abuse of GAA match officials has become something of a recurring crisis for the Association in recent years, but last night’s events constitute the most serious escalation yet.

....

The SDLP’s Justin McNulty, a former All-Ireland SFC winner with Armagh, described it as a “really horrible ordeal” but said it was not reflective of the two clubs involved in the game.

““I don't believe anybody goes to a game and expects to inflict such an injury,” McNulty told RTÉ.

“The Rubicon has been crossed. It’s time for a sea change in terms of people’s behaviour and attitude.”

GAA authorities at various levels have repudiated the incident and pledged support for all those affected.

“The GAA condemns in the strongest terms possible the incident that marred an underage game in Tyrone last night, leaving two people injured,” a Croke Park statement began.

“As an organisation we have a duty of care to protect our volunteer officials and the events that unfolded in Cookstown are totally unacceptable.

“We will work with the PSNI and our units, at both county and club level, to establish the facts around what occurred and, in the meantime, we extend our best wishes to those who were injured in the incident.

“Any supports required for our underage players and members will be provided,” the statement concluded.

A statement from Cookstown Fr Rocks said their thoughts were with the individuals impacted by it, adding: “The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days. The club will be making no further comment on this.”

Meanwhile, Tyrone GAA has promised to conduct its own investigation into the circumstances.

"As the organising body, we treat this incident most seriously, and will be offering our support to those affected,” the county board confirmed.

Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy told the BBC’s Evening Extra programme: "I've been involved in GAA for over half a century and it's the first time I can recollect anything on this scale or this type of incident. It's been a very scary experience for everyone.”

In his RTÉ interview, McNulty called for a “zero tolerance” approach.

“Respect was more than words on the wall of a clubhouse or a slick advertising campaign, it needed to be lived, to be breathed by everyone in the organisation. It needed to be part of the fabric, the bedrock of the organisation. Sea change had to happen immediately,” insisted the SDLP’s spokesperson for reconciliation and sport.

“We need to take a long hard look at ourselves, there has to be zero tolerance for disrespect or abuse of officials in sport. We need to take a leaf from the book of rugby and learn very fast as this cannot continue.”