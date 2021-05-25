GAA clubs to table funding motion that could see Dublin’s allocation cut by €2.2m over five years

The campaign to change how Croke Park allocate their coaching and games development budget is gathering momentum.

Under the current model Dublin has received an average of €1.48m a year since 2007 whereas Cork, the next best funded county, has received €186,561 per annum.

Thirty GAA clubs across 20 different counties have confirmed that they will table a motion at their annual general meetings later this year aimed at equalising the distribution of the multi million euro coaching budget.

Under the new plan the allocation of coaching funds would be based on membership levels.

It would result in an estimated reduction of €2.2m in funding for Dublin GAA over the next five years according to former Westmeath footballer John Connellan, who is leading the campaign for change.

Clubs in leading GAA counties such as Kerry, Galway, Tyrone and Mayo have given a written commitment that the motion to enact the change will be debated at their AGM’s and if passed will then be forwarded to their county conventions.

Ultimately it is planned that the motion will be debated at next year’s GAA Congress.

The campaign group surveyed all clubs outside Dublin on the controversial issue. According to a statement, 98.3% of the 435 clubs who responded favoured a reduction in funding to Dublin.

“Since we wrote to every club and County Board in early January for support for our motion, which will provide a fair level of funding to counties outside of Dublin, we have received incredible support,” said Connellan

“Dublin GAA County Board and many of its clubs are now, quite clearly, self-sufficient, with no need for this additional funding from Croke Park.

“In recently published accounts for Dublin County Board before Covid, they had returned a surplus of €2.7million, and some of their clubs are regularly taking in membership incomes in excess of €500,000.

“Croke Park needs to dramatically reduce Dublin GAA funding, with immediate effect, but the share of funding actually increased last year, from a 16% share of total grants in 2019 to a 24% share in 2020, after years of the Ard Stiúrthóir, Tom Ryan, stating that Dublin’s share would be reduced.”

“Dublin GAA received €20,006,033 in total coaching and development funding for the period of 2007 to 2020,or 39% of the total funding allocated to Republic of Ireland counties, in spite of only 28% of the total population being located in Dublin. In the same period, Galway only received €1,309,339, Westmeath €1,1591,351 and Cavan €985,034.

“Drastic action is now needed to save not just the Leinster Football Championship but the All-Ireland Football Championship,” said Connellan.

“Dublin GAA, in the 2007 to 2020 period, received 65% more per head of population than the Republic of Ireland counties outside of Dublin.

Read More

“We have had initial engagement with the Ard Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan on our motion but have been waiting over three months for basic data to be sent through. This information is still outstanding,” Connellan said.

“We are happy to engage with them on every level in the interests of clubs and counties outside of Dublin, but we want action and not to be part of any talking shop, as has been the case for many years for similar forums.

“It is our intention to publish further findings and calculations in the coming weeks, and these will further highlight the imbalance, by every metric, Dublin have.

“This will ensure we build even more support for our campaign to have Dublin GAA’s unfair funding advantage addressed,” he said.