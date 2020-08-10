GAA clubs in Kildare, Laois and Offaly to resume training in their own grounds

Clubs in Kildare, Laois and Offaly can resume training at their own grounds after a meeting of the GAA's Covid-19 advisory group recommended the lifting of restrictions in place since last Friday night.

All GAA activity in the three counties affected by targeted State measures to combat soaring virus case numbers was suspended from midnight on Friday night, but it has now been agreed to permit non-contact training in groups of a maximum of 15, in line with public health recommendations.

Clubs could continue to training in such numbers away from GAA grounds but the advisory group has moved to tidy up this anomaly.

GAA games will remain prohibited for at least another 11 days as public health officials assess the impact of the measures in place.

The advisory group said the incidence of reported positive Covid cases among Gaelic games participants in the three counties is "miniscule" and "no higher or lower than the general incidence among GAA clubs nationwide."

"This is testament to the work of our clubs and members in those Counties in adhering to the Safe Return guidelines and our membership should be very proud of what it has achieved in this context to date.



"It is the Association’s expectation that once restrictions are lifted in those counties that clubs will be able to resume activity on the basis that their fellow clubs in the other 29 counties are currently operating."

Online Editors