GAA clubs get mixed news on Covid-19 front around the country

There was mixed news for GAA clubs around the country with Meath outfit Simonstown Gaels permitted to return to action after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed within their club while Sligo's Eastern Harps and Donegal's Four Masters have halted all activities as a precautionary measure.

Simonstown will return to action on Wednesday after it was confirmed their member picked up the virus while on front line duty.

"Following consultation with the HSE Public Health Contact Tracing Team regarding the panel member who tested positive for Covid-19 it has been decided that Club Activities can resume tomorrow Wednesday 19th August," read their statement.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding and wish our colleague a full and speedy recovery and return to play.

"We ask all our members, players, and coaches to remain vigilant in the battle against Covid-19."

Meanwhile both Eastern Harps and Four Masters halted all activity due to a due to a potential contact. The clubs are awaiting further information.

Elsewhere, it was confirmed that there will be no GAA activity in Dublin primary schools until the new year.

The move was made to help schools focus on a safe reopening in their first term back since the Covid crisis began.

