GAA clubs are ordered to ditch WhatsApp as fears grow on GDPR breaches

Most clubs provide regular updates through WhatsApp, but GAA chiefs have re-iterated their stance that the hugely-popular communications app is not compliant with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Clubs were advised two years ago by Croke Park to alter how they contact members via the Facebook-owned messaging app, with individual interaction recommended instead of using the group option.

Group communication for clubs is more popular than ever, however, and GAA data protection officer Kelly Cunningham outlined how unsuitable material can often be posted in club WhatsApp groups.

"We have a concern in relation to the possible posting of unsuitable material into WhatsApp groups," Ms Cunningham told RTÉ's 'Morning Ireland' yesterday.

"So if an individual was to post something into a WhatsApp group and then remove themselves from the group, the administrators of the group can't remove that material afterwards.

"So it's just to make sure that our members are being safeguarded in clubs and basically our main aim is to help our volunteers to ensure sure that they don't unknowingly put themselves at risk of not complying with legislation," Ms Cunningham said.

The GAA - currently developing its own verifiable communication app which could be ready to use by national, provincial, county and club units by the summer - later expanded on Mr Cunningham's comments.

"GAA clubs, like all data controllers, need to ensure and promote compliance with data protection legislation including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act," its statement read.

"The GAA already has a GDPR-compliant communications mechanism through its Games Management System, which enables multi-channel communications via email, SMS and in-app messaging.

"The GAA's position on the use of direct messaging apps applies to official communications and correspondence and not to a member's own personal use."

This latest explanation comes on the back of a Laois County Board meeting on Monday night where club delegates were implored to cease using WhatsApp for official communications.

Laois children's officer Seamus Lahart was reported to have told clubs: "I can't stress it enough - you have to scrap WhatsApp."

Clubs are being instructed to revert back to text messages for communication with its members as WhatsApp groups share phone numbers, and possibly a profile photograph, with other members of that group without consent.

'Clubforce' is one alternative for clubs faced with the headache of finding a GDPR compliant communications channel for sending and receiving messages to and from members.

More than 600 GAA clubs, and hundreds of other sports clubs, have signed up since April of last year and have access to the "only all-in-one sports club management platform".

Irish Independent