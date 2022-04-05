GAA close to resolution with GPA over mileage impasse

GAA director-general Tom Ryan has suggested there is enough “common ground” between the Association and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) to bring an end to the current impasse over the rates of mileage expenses.

Ryan, speaking at the launch of the GAA’s Strategic Plan ‘Towards One GAA For All’, hinted at a possible resolution in the coming weeks with further talks due early next week.

Inter-county players are currently refusing to engage in media events to publicise league finals and championship launches which otherwise would have been in full flow at present.

That is coming at a personal cost to some players and their squad pools given the fees involved for attending such events. Between sponsorship and provincial championship launches one estimate put that figure at €70,000.

Ryan would not be drawn on the issue but stated that where it is at present is “not a terribly comfortable position for us or the players and the GPA.” The concept of ‘contact hours’ is referenced in the document as worth exploration and only last week the GPA were due to present a report for perusal to one of the GAA’s committees on how it might look.

That would tailor the number and type of training sessions in a particular week, depending on what stage the season is at. “There’s enough common ground between us to be able to arrive at a resolution,” said Ryan.

“We’ve regular interaction and meetings with the GPA and there’s one scheduled for early next week so what’s been mentioned (about contact hours) – there’s a lot of commonality there between us and there may well be grounds for resolution.”

Another possible solution is to arrive at an annual number of sessions applicable to the central subvention that is in dispute rather than a weekly cap.