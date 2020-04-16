GAA chiefs move to explain rationale behind Special Congress

CROKE PARK has moved to explain the rationale behind tomorrow’s Special Congress – a remote gathering aim to address the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement today outlined the need to transfer powers from Congress to the GAA’s Management Committee, allowing it to alter championship structures in this unprecedented public health crisis.

“The purpose of tomorrow's Special Congress motions is to establish an interim governance structure for the Association in an emergency situation,” the GAA statement explained.

“In ordinary circumstances we are bound in all regards by Congress. However, in an emergency situation it means we have no flexibility on things like, for example, redefining competition structures.

“This proposal transfers, in exceptional circumstances, the power of Congress to the GAA Management Committee, with strict parameters and safeguards.

“This is the means by which the Association will give itself the capacity to respond to the current situation and, unless needed for a further period, our structures revert back to the standard model after 12 weeks.

“This measure would also be applicable in any future similar emergency. Details from tomorrow's Special Congress will be communicated to the media afterwards,” the statement concluded.

