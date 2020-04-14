GAA Championships postponed: Croke Park chiefs eye July return and intend to complete Allianz Leagues

THE GAA has conceded that it will be July at the earliest before the senior inter-county football and hurling championships might start.

This is the clearest indication yet, from Croke Park, that any lingering ambition to complete the All-Ireland finals even close to on schedule has been scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement this evening, the GAA acknowledged last weekend’s Government announcement regarding the extension of current restrictions until May 5 and its impact on the scheduling of sporting events and working practices. It had factored this extension into its contingency planning.

“To that end, the Association can confirm that club activity remains suspended until May 5,” the statement went on.

“The senior inter-county championships, scheduled to begin in May, will be postponed until further clarity on the current situation is available.

“However, it is the Association’s view that it is highly unlikely these will be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

“When sporting activity recommences, the GAA will accommodate both club and county games. The Association also intends to complete the Allianz Leagues, or at least those games that have a bearing on next year's divisions, where possible.

“A Special Congress, held remotely, will take place this Friday to propose decision-making flexibility to allow us vary competition structures, if required, in advance of resuming games.

“In keeping with the approach of the Association since the start of this crisis, all of our decisions will be based on the advice of the medical professionals and the government.

“Finally, the GAA would again like to thank our members and units for their support at this time and for continuing to adhere to the government guidelines,” the statement concluded.

Online Editors