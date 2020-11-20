GAA Championship weekend: Fixtures, predictions and TV details - Everything you need to know

Brian Fenton, right, and Brian Howard of Dublin celebrate after the Leinster SFC final win over Meath at Croke Park in June 2019. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

SATURDAY

*Extra-time/penalties if needed to decide a winner on the day

Leinster SFC final *

Dublin v Meath

Croke Park, 7.0, D O’Mahoney (Tipperary), RTÉ2

With a decent showing against the Dubs in the league and 12 goals scored in their last two games, there is some glimmer of hope for Meath as they bid to deny Dessie Farrell’s side a remarkable 10th Leinster crown in succession.

Staying competitive up until the hour mark is realistic, but Ciarán Kilkenny and Co should have them at arm’s length throughout.

Odds: Dublin 1/20, Meath 10/1, Draw 25/1

Verdict: Dublin

All-Ireland SHC Quarter-finals *

Expand Close A very modern Rivalry: Ger Browne of Tipperary and Padraic Mannion of Galway in their league clash in March. They face again this Saturday. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Whatsapp A very modern Rivalry: Ger Browne of Tipperary and Padraic Mannion of Galway in their league clash in March. They face again this Saturday. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile





Galway v Tipperary

LIT Gaelic Grounds, 1.15, J Murphy (Limerick), RTÉ2

The game of the weekend with one heavyweight set to fall as defending champions Tipp look to get their back-to-back bid going in the right direction again.

This pair have played out a series of championship epics in the last decade with just a point between them on four occasions and another is in store with Tipp marginally preferred having bounced back to defeat Cork last weekend whereas Galway squandered a winning position against Kilkenny.

Odds: Galway 11/10, Tipperary Evens, Draw 17/2

Verdict: Tipperary

******

Clare v Waterford

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45, P O’Dwyer (Carlow), Sky Sports

Another mouth-watering clash where momentum could be key. Tony Kelly is operating on a different planet with 1-45 tallied across three games, but Clare head into their fourth game while Waterford must pick things up just six days after a brave effort in their Munster final defeat.

Waterford may have greater scope up front with Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson and Jack Prendergast expected to tip the scales in the Déise’s favour.

Odds: Clare 2/1, Waterford 8/15, Draw 9/1

Verdict: Waterford

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4

Kerry v Carlow

Austin Stack Park, 1.30, C McAllister (Cork)

A place in the final against Antrim should await the winner and having performed admirably in Leinster last year the edge in class should be with Colm Bonnar’s Carlow side, with Marty Kavanagh and Chris Nolan expected to do enough on the scoreboard to deny the Shane Conway-inspired Kingdom.

Odds: Kerry 11/10, Carlow 10/11, Draw 8/1

Verdict: Carlow

******

Meath v Westmeath

Páirc Tailteann, 1.0, R McGann (Clare)

Westmeath were one of the favourites before this competition started and they now find themselves trying to restore pride after two heavy defeats. They should have the edge, but Meath can go close, as they did against Carlow.

Odds: Meath 11/8, Westmeath 8/11, Draw 8/1

Verdict: Westmeath

CAMOGIE

All-Ireland intermediate semi-finals *

Antrim v Laois

Inniskeen, 3.15, J Heffernan (Wexford)

Down v Meath

St Tiernach’s Park, 1.30, P McDonald (Cavan)

All-Ireland Premier Junior Semi-Finals *

Roscommon v Cavan

Athleague, 1.30, M Ryan (Tipperary)

Armagh v Tyrone

Crossmaglen, 2.30, B Nea (Westmeath)

SUNDAY

Ulster SFC final *

Expand Close Michael Murphy of Donegal lifts the Anglo-Celt Cup following the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Donegal and Cavan at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Whatsapp Michael Murphy of Donegal lifts the Anglo-Celt Cup following the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Donegal and Cavan at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile





Cavan v Donegal

Athletic Grounds, 4.0, B Cassidy (Derry), RTÉ2/BBC2

A repeat of last year’s provincial decider where Donegal ran out comfortable winners. Declan Bonner’s men should have the edge again but Cavan’s ability to eke out wins would make things interesting if it goes down the stretch with Gearóid McKiernan in superb form.

Donegal no longer rely on Michael Murphy and Ryan McHugh to deliver top-drawer displays and their greater depth should see them home with a nice bit to spare.

Odds: Cavan 15/2, Donegal 1/9, Draw 14/1

Verdict: Donegal

Munster SFC final *

Cork v Tipperary

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30, M Deegan (Laois), RTÉ2

There was little pressure on Cork when they sensationally upset Kerry but the shoe is on the other foot now as they come in red-hot favourites.

Seán Powter’s absence is a significant loss, while Tipp have little fear of Cork having played Division 3 League football against them this year while they hold a championship win over the Rebels from 2016. This will be much tighter than the odds suggest but Cork can get their hands on silverware after a dog fight.

Odds: Cork 2/9, Tipp 5/1, Draw 11/1

Verdict: Cork

Christy Ring Cup final *

Down v Kildare

Croke Park, 4.0, C Mooney (Dublin), TG4 YouTube

Down are battle-hardened after a penalty shoot-out defeat of Offaly last Saturday, whereas Kildare have had a comfortable passage through to the final and the Sands brothers, Daithi and Eoghan, can edge them home with both sides already promoted to McDonagh Cup for 2021.

Odds: Down Evens, Kildare Evens, Draw 8/1

Verdict: Down

Nicky Rackard Cup final *

Donegal v Mayo

Croke Park, 1.30, K Jordan (Tipperary), TG4 YouTube

2018 champions Donegal face 2016 winners Mayo with the Ulster men likely to single out attacker Shane Boland as the man they need to stop. If they can limit his damage, Donegal have enough at the other end with Gerard Gilmore and Declan Coulter deadly up front.

Odds: Donegal 5/2, Mayo 4/11, Draw 10/1

Verdict: Donegal

LADIES FOOTBALL

All-Ireland JFC semi-finals *

Antrim v Wicklow

Ashbourne, 1.0, L O’Sullivan (Dublin), LGFA Facebook

Fermanagh v Limerick

Kinnegad, 1.0, K Corcoran (Mayo), LGFA Facebook

Online Editors