GAA Championship weekend fixtures and TV guide: Everything you need to know

Championship weekends have never felt quite like this but that’s not to say we couldn’t get used to sitting down in front of the fire for hours of live GAA action.

Of course, nothing beats being there but in the interim, this isn’t a bad alternative with knockout All-Ireland Senior Football Championship taking place this weekend along with two pivotal Senior Hurling qualifiers.

Dessie Farrell will have all eyes on him and his six-in-a-row chasing Dubs when the Boys in Blue get their championship campaign up and running in Portlaoise on Saturday evening, while two huge rivalries take centre-stage in Connacht and Munster on Sunday when Mayo and Roscommon face-off in the final four, with age-old rivals Cork and Kerry set to do likewise in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rebels hurlers, like their footballing counterparts are in knock-out action this week following their exit from the Munster championship at the hands of Waterford last Saturday. Kieran Kingston’s charges will have their work cut out though against Mattie Kenny’s Dublin, with Clare and Laois also in action as they look to bounce back from heavy defeats in the provincial championship.

The action in the Liberty Insurance Senior Camogie Championship reaches fever-pitch this weekend too with Galway and Cork set to clash in a repeat of last year’s epic All-Ireland semi-final, with the winner assured of top-spot in their group and direct passage back to the penultimate stage of the championship.

While in Ladies Football, the big guns are back out again this weekend in Round 2 action with Dublin, Cork and Mayo all taking to the field.

Here’s your full guide to all the games across the country over the next few days, when and where they take place and how you can tune in.

Gaelic Football

Saturday

Leinster Quarter-Final

Dublin vs Westmeath (MW Hire O’Moore Park, 6.15pm, Live on Sky Sports Mix)

Despite avoiding the preliminary quarter-finals, Westmeath very much drew the short-straw in this year’s championship. It’s both sides’ first taste of action but after a strong finish to their Allianz League campaign, registering wins over Meath and Galway, Dublin players will have their first chance to stake a claim for a starting spot for what’s sure to be another extended run in the race for the Sam Maguire Cup. Win here and they move onto the provincial semi-final and within four victories of that six-in-a-row.

Verdict: Dublin

Munster Semi-Final

Limerick vs Tipperary (LIT Gaelic Grounds, 1.15pm, Live on RTE News Now)

In comparison to Westmeath, both Tipperary and Limerick were presented with a hugely attainable road to the provincial final when the draw was made for the championship. Both kicked-off their campaigns last weekend with wins over Clare and Waterford respectively, with Tipp’s win over Division 2 Clare an impressive bit of form that they will look to build upon and take with them to the Munster final against either Cork or Kerry, should they win against the Treaty.

Verdict: Tipperary

Ulster Quarter-Final

Cavan vs Antrim (Kingspan Breffni Park, 1.15pm, Live on BBC Sport NI)

Raymond Galligan was the talk of county Cavan last Saturday after his heroic last-gasp winner in extra-time saw Mickey Graham’s men dump Monaghan from the championship for the second successive year. They’ll have had to get back down to earth pretty quickly ahead of the visit of Antrim this weekend, with a provincial semi-final date with the winner of Fermanagh and Down on offer.

Verdict: Cavan

Sunday

Connacht Semi-Final

Roscommon vs Mayo (Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm, Live on RTE 2)

They’ll swap places in next year’s league after James Horan’s side suffered relegation from the top-tier, with Anthony Cunningham’s Rossies winning Division 2 to go the other way, but it’s a clean slate for the championship and both will fancy their chances of winning Connacht against a potentially undercooked and match-shy Galway should they come out on top here.

Verdict: Mayo

Leinster Quarter-Finals

Longford vs Laois (Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1.30pm, Live on GAAGO)

Longford edged Louth last weekend in a struggle but that win will bring them on hugely against a Laois side yet to get a run-out in the championship. Sadly for both, they’re on the same side of the draw as Dublin.

Verdict: Laois

Wicklow vs Meath (Aughrim, 1.30pm, Live on GAAGO)

Aughrim is never a nice place to travel and Wicklow come into this game with form after earning promotion from Divison 4 before beating Wexford last weekend in the preliminary quarter-final. That said, despite their relegation from Division 1, Meath showed enough in their final two league games to suggest that they’re steadily improving.

Verdict: Meath

Kildare vs Offaly (MW Hire O’Moore Park, 5.30pm, Live on GAAGO)

One of the harder games to call and certainly one of the most exciting match-ups of the weekend, Offaly and Kildare could go right down to the wire in Portaloise on Sunday. John Maughan’s Offaly tallied an impressive 3-14 against Carlow last weekend but were porous at the other end. Kildare will look to capitalise and book their place in the Leinster semi-final against Meath or Wicklow.

Verdict: Kildare

Munster Semi-Final

Cork vs Kerry (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm, Live on RTE 2)

The Cork/Kerry rivalry had lost all of it’s appeal for the last number of years with the Leesiders’ struggles following their All-Ireland win in 2010, but a gallant effort in last year’s Munster final, as well as an U-20 crown and a flawless record in Division 3 of the league this year suggests something’s stirring again in the Rebel county. Will it be enough to stop the Kingdom reaching an eighth provincial final in succession? Perhaps not based on the form Peter Keane’s men showed in claiming Division 1 honours a fortnight ago.

Verdict: Kerry

Ulster Quarter-Final

Fermanagh vs Down (Brewster Park, 1.30pm, Live on BBC Sport NI)

Two teams with contrasting league fortunes as Down earned promotion to Division 2 while Ryan McMenamin’s Fermanagh were rooted to the bottom of the second tier despite a brave showing in Ennis when travelling with a Covid-hit squad. That could help galvanise the group but a confident Down are always a dangerous proposition and they will look to carry their league form into the championship, with a run to the provincial decider a very real possibility for whoever wins here.

Verdict: Down

Hurling

Saturday

All-Ireland Qualifiers, Round 1

Clare vs Laois (UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.15pm, Live on GAAGO)

Beaten by 10 and 14 points respectively in their provincial quarter-finals, Clare and Laois were left with much to ponder following their defeats to Limerick and Dublin on the first weekend of championship action. This represents a chance for both to get back on the saddle and move on to the second round of the qualifiers, where Wexford and Tipperary already lie in wait.

Verdict: Clare

Cork vs Dublin (Semple Stadium, 3.45pm, Live on Sky Sports Mix)

Cork and Dublin both came unstuck at the provincial semi-final stage but find themselves at the same stage as both Clare and Laois with the same goal in mind. There were hugely encouraging signs for Mattie Kenny to take into this game after Dublin’s heroic fightback against Kilkenny when trailing by 16 points early in the second half. Cork, on the other hand, always played second fiddle to Waterford but that may have given them the kick they needed.

Verdict: Cork

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 3A

Carlow vs Meath (Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm)

Kerry have set the pace atop the Joe McDonagh Cup standings but a win here would see Carlow or Meath get themselves back in the shake-up. Carlow were pipped for a draw at the death by Antrim in their opener and would jump up alongside the Saffron county on three points with a victory.

Verdict: Carlow

Christy Ring Cup Round 2B

Derry vs Offaly (Páirc Esler, 1.30pm)

This is Michael Fennelly’s first championship game in charge of Offaly having been forced to concede their opening round game against Kildare due to Covid-related issues. Derry too have been affected by Covid but on the other end of the scale, receiving a victory against Sligo in their opening round game. This is a straight shoot-out for a place in the semi-finals alongside Down, Kildare and the winner of Roscommon vs Sligo.

Verdict: Offaly

Nickey Rackard Cup Round 2B

Longford vs Leitrim (Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1.30pm)

The prize on offer here is a semi-final place against Mayo. Longford will look to make home advantage count and ensure it’s they who get there.

Verdict: Longford

Monaghan vs Tyrone (Clontibret, 1.30pm)

It will be an all-Ulster meeting in the second semi-final no matter the result here with Donegal lying in wait. Both have shipped heavy defeats to Mayo in the competition to date so whoever recovers best from that should advance.

Verdict: Tyrone

Sunday

Christy Ring Cup Round 2B

Roscommon vs Sligo (12pm, Athleague)

Roscommon came up just shy against Wicklow in the opening round while Sligo, as mentioned, were forced to hand Derry a walkover. Both have another shot here with the winner moving into the final four, while the loser’s season is over.

Verdict: Roscommon

Lory Meagher Cup Round 3

Cavan vs Louth (Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm)

Fermanagh have already booked their place in the final. The winner of this will join them. Fermanagh pipped Louth by a point and drew with Cavan so there won’t be much in this one.

Verdict: Cavan

Ladies Football

Friday

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship; Group 2, Round 2 Monaghan v Tipperary (Parnell Park, 7.30pm, Live on TG4)

Inspired by Aishling Moloney, Tipp were so close to causing a major shock against Galway last weekend. That performance did show that they can mix it with the best but with only the group winners set to advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals, they must win here and hope Monaghan do them a favour when they take on Galway in the group's final game.

Verdict: Tipperary

Saturday

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship; Group 1, Round 2 Cork v Kerry (Austin Stack Park, 3pm, Live on TG4)

Kerry warmed up for a crack at the Rebelettes with a 16-point trimming of Cavan and with this being Cork’s first game of the championship, the Kingdom will no doubt harbour hopes of springing a huge shock and knocking Cork out. That being said, Cork will know what’s at stake and will be sure to hit the ground running.

Verdict: Cork

Group 3, Round 2 Waterford v Dublin (Baltinglass, 3pm, Live on LGFA Facebook)

A freakish Sinead Aherne goal helped the reigning All-Ireland champions kick-off their campaign with a hard-fought win over Donegal. Waterford, in their first game, will again provide stern opposition but Mick Bohan’s team should come on a tonne from that win last weekend and pick up another here which will secure top-spot in the group.

Verdict: Dublin

Group 4, Round 2 Mayo v Tyrone (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 3pm, Live on LGFA Facebook)

Tyrone’s Friday night clash with Armagh last weekend provided fireworks as the sides shared nine goals between them, demonstrating Tyrone’s capabilities in front of goals, but equally, their frailties at the back. It’s a must-win game for Tyrone to have any chance of taking top-spot but Mayo will have just as much firepower up front if not more than the Orchard county.

Verdict: Mayo

Camogie

Saturday

Liberty Insurance Senior Championship Group 1

Wexford vs Offaly (Bellefield, Enniscorthy, 2pm Live on Wexford Camogie YouTube)

There’s nothing more than pride at stake for Wexford and Offaly with Wexford having come up short to both Cork and Galway while Offaly went down to the Tribeswomen too having handed Cork a walkover in the first round.

Verdict: Wexford

Sunday

Group 1

Galway vs Cork (Pearse Stadium, 2pm, Live on Liberty Insurance Ireland Facebook)

Both might have qualification already secured but there’s a lot at stake for Galway and Cork in Salthill with top-spot up for grabs and a direct passage through to the All-Ireland semi-final. Galway have been ultra-impressive thus far while Cork were forced to work for their win over Wexford last weekend. Galway’s form might be that bit ahead.

Verdict: Galway

Group 2

Kilkenny vs Limerick (UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm, Live on Kilkenny Camogie YouTube)

It’s been a turbulent season for Limerick behind the scenes and that’s been reflected in their performances with two disappointing defeats to Westmeath and Waterford bringing their campaign to a premature halt. That’s not the sort of headspace you want to be in heading into a game with Kilkenny, who have already secured their place in the semi-finals as group winners.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Westmeath vs Waterford (Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm, Live on Liberty Insurance Ireland Facebook)

The most important game of the weekend. It’s a straight shootout, winner-takes-all meeting between Westmeath and Waterford for a place in the quarter-finals. Westmeath have taken to senior ranks in impressive fashion thus far, most notably in their defeat of Limerick but face a seasoned Waterford outfit who are looking to make the breakthrough into the All-Ireland semi-finals. It may just be a hurdle too high for Johnny Greville's team.

Verdict: Waterford.

