Champions Limerick have gone for experience in the first game of their Munster and All-Ireland title defence this weekend, naming 13 of their All-Ireland winning starting team to face Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

And experience has also dictated how they fill the two vacancies from the All-Ireland final that have been created by injuries to Peter Casey and Seamus Flanagan.

There's a recall for Graeme Mulcahy who takes over from Casey while David Reidy steps in for Flanagan with Aaron Gillane filling in at full-forward.

Otherwise the team is along expected lines as manager John Kiely and his backroom team resist the temptation to start players like Cathal O'Neill and Colin Coughlan who remain on the bench.

Waterford will give a championship debut to 19-year-old Carthach Daly, one of the stars of their league campaign, when they play Tipperary in Walsh Park on Sunday but Austin Gleeson has been named on the bench after missing the league final through suspension. Jamie Barron is also among the replacements but, as expected, Tadhg De Burca is back for his first championship game since the 2020 All-Ireland final.

Patrick Curran earns a rare championship start while Michael Kiely will also start in attack, having made such an impact off the bench last summer.

Tipperary hand championship debuts to James Quigley, Craig Morgan and Conor Bowe while Dillon Quirke makes a first championship start in a new look Tipperary team. Quigley and Morgan will both be in the full-back line while Quirke has been named at right half-back, leaving the team short on experience having lost Brendan and Padraic Maher to retirement.

Barry Heffernan moves to midfield but there is no place for Dan McCormack as Bowe slots into attack from where Seamie Callanan is missing through injury.

Henry Shefflin has named his first Galway championship team as they play Wexford tomorrow.

Read More

Cianan Fahy makes a championship debut while Evan Niland is recalled to attack, having not started a competitive game since they beat Offaly in the first round of the Allianz league. Ronan Glennon, one of the big finds of the league, is not named in the 26-man squad.

Dublin have made four changes from the team that played Laois in the league four weeks ago ahead of their renewal with the midlanders tomorrow.

Andrew Dunphy, Jake Malone, Rian McBride and Paul Crummey have all been left out as John Bellew, Conor Burke, Danny Sutcliffe and Ronan Hayes are recalled.

Dublin (SH v Laois); S Brennan; J Bellew, E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan; D Ryan, P Smyth, J Madden; C Burke, C Crummey; D Burke, D Keogh, D Sutcliffe; E Dillon, F Whitely, R Hayes.

Tipperary (SH v Waterford): Brian Hogan; C Barrett, J Quigley, C Morgan; D Quirke, R Maher, S Kennedy; A Flynn, B Heffernan; C Bowe, N McGrath, M Breen; J Forde, M Kehoe, J Morris.

Limerick: (SH v Cork): N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; D O'Donovan, W O'Donoghue; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; D Reidy, A Gillane, G Mulcahy. Subs: B Hennessy, C Boylan, M Casey, R Connolly, A Costello, C Coughlan, R English, R Hanley, C O'Neill, O O'Reilly, P Ryan.

Waterford (SH v Tipperary): S O'Brien; C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty; J Fagan, T De Burca, C Daly; D Lyons, C Lyons; N Montgomery, J Prendergast, P Curran; D Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, M Kiely. Subs: B Nolan, I Daly, B Power, Shane Bennett, P Mahony, K Bennett, M Harney, T Barron, P Hogan, J Barron, A Gleeson.

Galway (SH v Wexford): E Murphy; J Grealish, Daithi Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; J Cooney, T Monaghan; E Niland, C Cooney, C Fahy; C Whelan, Concannon, C Mannion. Subs: D Fahy, D Cronin, T Killeen, TJ Brennan, S Ryan, David Burke, J Coen, J Hastings, G Lee, K Cooney, E Burke.